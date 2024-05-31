The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

An Annapolis business is bringing their chilled treats to North Baltimore.

Always Ice Cream Company, which operates shops across Maryland and can be found in dozens of local restaurants and grocery stores, had their grand opening at the Village of Cross Keys last weekend.

Their rotating range of more than 250 homemade ice cream flavors includes more obscure picks like Fruity Pebbles, lemon blueberry cheesecake, Old Bay salted caramel and Butterfingers, as well as vegan and dairy-free options.

For those looking for more than a classic scoop, the shop also offers ice cream cakes, milkshakes, soft serve, banana splits, and brownie and Belgian waffle sundaes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Owner Mark Cohen was inspired to create the business by frequent trips as a kid to Outer Banks in North Carolina, where ice cream parlors were as ubiquitous as coffee shops.

“We’re not trying to make this a massive chain,” he said of the business that, in addition to a food truck, services five local locations, with two more set to open this summer in Crofton and Severna Park. “We’re a small business and we’re looking to invest in each community we’re in.”

Read More The Dish: Easy Like Sunday brings its brand of brunch to Locust Point May 29, 2024

That’s why Cohen set up shop in Cross Keys. He described the area as a space for both adults and children, recalling his own frequent childhood trips to the center with his family.

Always Ice Cream Company's mint Oreo flavor. (Always Ice Cream Company)

Like his other spots, the Cross Keys location is a “modern” and “classic” take on the traditional frozen eatery. Black, white and green color the space, which Cohen felt was reminiscent of the checkered parlors he grew up visiting.

If you experience decision fatigue trying to pick out a flavor, don’t worry: Always Ice Cream Company expects it to be a tough call. The message emblazoned across the tops of their display cases reads, “If the decision was easy, it wouldn’t be fun.”