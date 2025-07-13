Baltimore is no stranger to food fame. From crab-stuffed creations to over-the-top seafood towers, our city has a habit of turning humble ingredients into edible icons. These are the Charm City dishes that have captured hearts (and algorithms), causing lines out the door, panicked pre-orders and frenzied social media shares.

Crab cake egg rolls at Papi Cuisine

2 E. Wells St. #116

Before it was a menu staple across the city, the crab cake egg roll was a chaotic, glorious smash hit at AJ’s on Hanover — the original home of this deep-fried fever dream. It was so viral, in fact, that the South Baltimore restaurant’s kitchen couldn’t keep up with demand and eventually had to take it off the menu. But the legacy lived on.

Papi Cuisine, the upscale Afro-Latin fusion spot also in South Baltimore, gave the dish new life and then some. Their version is hand-rolled and fried until golden, stuffed with creamy, cheesy, crab cake filling and served with a luscious house-made aioli and their signature “warhead” sauce, which delivers a lip-puckering, savory-sweet punch. One bite and you’ll understand why this dish became the blueprint for an entire wave of crab cake egg roll copycats.

The crab dip bagel at Café Dear Leon

2929 O’Donnell St.

The crab dip bagel at Café Dear Leon in Canton. (Chris Franzoni)

Café Dear Leon isn’t just a bakery, it’s a local phenomenon. When this sleek Canton cafe dropped its now-famous crab dip bagel, the city lost its collective mind. Made with creamy cheddar crab dip, sweet corn, a punch of Cajun butter and a liberal sprinkle of Old Bay, all nestled inside a perfectly chewy house-made bagel, this creation was the culinary equivalent of a mic drop. It spawned a whole subgenre of crab dip-inspired dishes citywide, from croissants at Sunny Side Cafe to crab rangoon mozzarella sticks at Watersong. While the initial frenzy has mellowed, the hype remains real. These bagels still sell out fast, so check the bake schedule and set an alarm.

The Frank Lucas and The Capone at Chopped Broadway Bodega

307 S. Broadway

A chopped sub from Chopped Broadway Bodega. (Chris Franzoni)

It’s a bodega — but make it Baltimore. Chopped Broadway Bodega has taken the classic chopped sandwich and turned it into a local food obsession. The Frank Lucas is a heavyweight: a garlic-toasted hero roll piled with hot beef pastrami, melted provolone and pepper jack cheese, creamy mayo and a sweet honey mustard drizzle that hits all the right notes. Then there’s the Capone, a chopped BLT masterpiece with bacon (your choice of pork or beef), lettuce, tomato and creamy BLT sauce, all pressed and packed into a perfectly toasted sub. Offered in 6, 9 or 12-inch options, these chopped subs are as extra as they are delicious.

Crab mac n cheese hot dog at Stuggy’s

1928 Fleet St.

The crab mac n cheese hot dog from Stuggy’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Is it really summer in Baltimore if you haven’t had a crab mac n cheese dog from Stuggy’s? This Fells Point joint has been slinging gourmet hot dogs since before Instagram stories were a thing, and their crab-topped masterpiece remains a fan favorite. Start with a snappy hot dog on a soft bun, then load it with creamy, molten macaroni and cheese and a generous mound of jumbo lump crab. Whether you’re grabbing one at the shop or tracking it down at Camden Yards, it’s a once (or twice) a year indulgence that might just turn into a monthly habit.

Cheese pizza and cheesesteak from Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

6620 Belair Road

A cheesesteak from Frank’s Pizza & Pasta. (Chris Franzoni)

This Northeast Baltimore institution was making waves long before Barstool’s Dave Portnoy put Frank’s on the national stage. But the review earlier this year from Portnoy — “the most influential person on the American pizza scene,” according to The New York Times — still had an impact. The “spectacular” cheese pizza earned a strong 8.3, and the cheesesteak, which the Frank’s staff convinced the Barstool founder to try, pulled an impressive 9. The pizza is everything you want it to be: thin, crisp, cheesy and perfectly foldable. The cheesesteak? Juicy, cheesy and packed with flavor from first bite to last.

Funky fish sandwich from Oh Honey, on the Bay

1122 Hollins St.

A funky fish sandwich from Oh Honey, on the Bay. (Chris Franzoni)

At this tiny pop-up tucked next to Hollins Market, you’ll find one of the city’s most sought-after dishes: the funky fish sandwich. The lines stretch for blocks and the buzz never dies down — especially after food influencer Keith Lee’s stamp of approval.

Each sandwich is made to order, with a swai filet fried fresh and dropped straight from the grease onto a warm, squishy Hawaiian bun. It’s then generously drizzled with their signature hot honey and served with a side of crinkle-cut fries that soak up every last bit of flavor. It’s saucy, crispy, sweet, spicy — and honestly almost too big to handle. Don’t skip the hush puppies either. They’re golden and crisp, studded with sweet corn kernels and, of course, finished with another drizzle of that addictive hot honey. It’s soulful street food that demands both hands and your full attention.