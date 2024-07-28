When the urge to dine al fresco in Anne Arundel County kicks in, it is easy to gravitate to the obvious places — many of them along the Annapolis waterfront, including Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, Blackwall Hitch and Carrol’s Creek Cafe

This is a pity because the county has so many other places to enjoy a leisurely outdoor meal that are off the beaten path and just as good.

Here are two waterfront dining experiences in Annapolis but away from the crowds of downtown, and two gems tucked within bustling neighborhoods most tourists won’t know about.

The dock bar at Pirates Cove restaurant in Galesville, which sits on the West River. (Robin Daumit)

4817 Riverside Drive, Galesville

Head south of Annapolis about 14 miles to the historic village of Galesville, a village that dates back to the mid-17th century, to find a gem on the West River.

While Pirates Cove Restaurant was first established in 1960 in what was already a vibrant yacht and sailing hub on the West River, it was Bob Platt, former owner of Mums Restaurant at the City Dock of Annapolis, who in 1984 created the Pirates Cove we know today, adding an inn, dock bar and marina. He no longer owns the restaurant, having sold it in 2015, but it still has his influence.

Slip away for a couples dinner in the Dock Bar and dining area while listening to live music or halyards smacking against yacht masts in the evening breeze. Or nestle into their large dining pier with friends and family for a seafood dinner

They also serve traditional land fare such as liver and onions and several chicken options. I also suggest the Irish-bred Dexter cattle burger or the traditional fish and chips platter.

Once over the South River, the busy beat of Annapolis quickly gives way to a countryside drive, making Pirates Cove the perfect “get away from the herd” dining destination. Boaters can call ahead for a nightly dock rental.

Enjoy the summer breeze while dining outside at Harper’s Waterfront in the historic area of Turkey Point, a small island 12 miles south of Annapolis. (Robin Daumit)

1107 Turkey Point Road, Edgewater

New on the scene to the historic area of Turkey Point, a small island 12 miles south of Annapolis, Harpers Waterfront is an eatery with a wow factor. It is every bit as chic and modern as a big city restaurant.

Owner Todd Harper has been around in the food industry for many years with a casual dining nightclub, living all the while with big dreams of opening a more upscale casual dining restaurant on the water. Friend and chef Brian Thornton helped him bring this dream to life. .

Come to Turkey Point for dining on the deck, where you’ll often feel a summer breeze. Try a shareable platter of drunken mussels and pickled deviled eggs paired with a refreshing Sonoma chardonnay. Or try a Wagyu burger piled high and perfectly seared with an appropriate bottle of red.

With plenty of parking and endless inspirational views of tranquil marina life from the second story deck, it is easy to imagine the days when steamboats once plied these waters to escape the bustle of city life. The modern design and stylishly furnished ambiance of Harper’s has convenient elevator access directly from the parking area to the restaurant and free first-come dockage for restaurant patrons.

Diners at Chessie’s Wharf can enjoy the restaurant’s 38 draft beers while sitting on their solid wood picnic-style tables on a deck overlooking the water. (Robin Daumit)

609 Melvin Ave., Annapolis

The newly-opened Chessie’s Wharf in West Annapolis, just two blocks from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is no stranger to the craft beer movement, as its Cambridge brewery has been around since 2013.

With over 38 impressive draft beers to choose from in its Annapolis tap room, the place to be March through October is outside on their beautifully designed, covered, fresh air dining deck with solid wood picnic-style tables. The outdoor heating system means cozy outside dining even in cool March temperatures.

Dishes to try include the lobster, the Chessie chop — a shaved ribeye with peppers and onions — and the scrumptious beer cheese on a sub roll, served with a richly flavored India pale ale and a Bucktown brown ale. The food and drink were so good here that I came back for a second time and tried the restaurant’s award-winning crab cake, along with an American blonde ale and a double IPA. It was a delightful experience.

The al fresco dining experience here is spacious with a setting sure to make you feel as though you are relaxing on your own deck in your own backyard. And if you aren’t a beer drinker, no worries, Chessie’s Wharf has several fun mocktails to choose from.

Forward Brewing and Restaurant in historic Eastport is known for its waterfront dining and seasonally changing menu featuring local ingredients. (Robin Daumit)

418 Fourth St., Annapolis

Forward Brewing and Restaurant is the only on-premise brewery in Annapolis, tucked into the neighborhood streets of historic Eastport, in what was once a family home for 30 years. Claire and Cam Bowdren, who met up at another iconic Eastport restaurant, Vin 909, own the property and converted it.

The brewery has become a place where locals and visitors can gather for the perfect brew and a casual meal outdoors on the front porch or a second outdoor seating area that seats 50.

Forward’s approach is to serve ethical and local ingredients throughout their seasonally changing menu. They are also one of the few restaurants in Annapolis certified by the Maryland Department of Agriculture to serve only freshly harvested crabs.

For beer connoisseurs, there’s an impressive collection. A specially created brew designed earlier in the spring, Oak and Stone, is a light German style lager conditioned while fermenting on toasted French oak staves. It boasts vanilla oaky qualities. There are also kettle sours for the summer, a honey brown ale, dark beers with dark chocolate and Maryland-grown hops.

The food isn’t bad, either: homemade pretzels, pretzel pizza, rockfish ceviche, smoked fish spread, and tacos of many varieties.

If a “real” experience of dining outdoors is what you’re after, Forward Brewing has a 1.5-hour excursion on their 30-foot, six-passenger crab boat that comes with a pack of Forward beer and a Snackle box of snacks.

Robin Daumit is an Annapolis-based freelancer who has appeared on several Food Network competitions, along with PBS’ “The Great American Recipe,” and is the content creator behind @WhiskandDine.