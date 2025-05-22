Zaxbys, a popular fried chicken restaurant, is planning an expansion near Charm City.

The fast-food chain has an agreement with a Baltimore-based franchising group, Lattakia Group LLC, to open four restaurants. Locations are planned for Baltimore and Howard counties, according to Zaxbys.

The Lattakia Group has seven years of franchising experience in the region, according to the companies. A representative said in a statement the group is excited to bring Zaxbys to the region to bring “people together while contributing to local growth.”

Zaxbys is a Georgia-based chain with locations in Northern Virginia and other Maryland spots planned for the Eastern Shore.

Although no specific sites have been determined, the franchise group is looking at locations in Nottingham, Rosedale, Glen Burnie and Ellicott City.

Mike Mettler, chief development officer of Zaxbys, said in a statement that this announcement “marks the beginning” of the company’s presence in Baltimore and the surrounding area.

Zaxbys was founded in 1990 and is known for its chicken fingers, salads and signature sauces. It has more than 970 locations across 17 states.

The region is no stranger to fast-casual or fast-food chicken restaurants coming to town. Recent additions have included Raising Cane’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Rooted Rotisserie.