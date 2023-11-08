9 Maryland experience-based gifts for this holiday season

Passport to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is in the midst of a bold transformation under the direction of its new conductor Jonathon Heyward, the youngest and first person of color to lead the orchestra since it was founded in 1916. The gift of a BSO Passport gives the music lover in your life a year of access to more than 30 concerts at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore. The 2023-2024 season showcases a wide range of musical genres, from classical to jazz to blockbuster film scores.

Price: $120