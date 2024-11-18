I didn’t think we could top last year’s staff gift picks, which included a Motzi bread subscription and a Beyond Video rental membership. I mean, c’mon!

I was wrong.

Here are 12 more must-have holiday gifts to add to your list from the staff of The Banner.

Cherapy therapeutic hot/cold wrap. (Handout/Claudia Fassold Phillip)

For anyone who appreciates regional gifts and art

Walk into Found Studio Shop and you’re struck with warm, fuzzy feelings. Many of the items in the store are locally made or come from independent businesses across the country. Pick up an Annie Howe papercut print, a jar of Hon’s Raw Honey, or a cutting board by Adiante Franszoon. There’s also a fun Ring Ring Phone Convertible Handbag ($49.95) that has a retro phone handset that can actually plug into a mobile device!

Loved ones will also like this therapeutic hot/cold wrap ($32-$35) made by Cherapy, based out of Columbia. The wraps come in fun fabrics and are composed of natural cherry pits. If you’re in the neighborhood, there’s an art gallery on the second floor with artworks for sale. Every month is a new theme — in December, it’ll be Baltimore/Maryland-themed, just in time for your favorite Marylander.

Where to buy: 4315 Harford Road, Baltimore | foundstudioshop.com

A selection of fun items at Ebisu Mini Japan in Towson. (Stokely Baksh/The Baltimore Banner)

For your friend or a kid who really loves all things Japan

I stand by what I said on X, the opening of Ebisu Mini Japan is one of the most exciting things to happen to Towson. Four floors of Japanese goods ranging from pens to snacks, cookware and toys. Plus, it has crane games filled with adorable plushies on the top floor. As my 11-year-old kid says, “Everything here fills your day with cuteness!”

And it’s true. My days are much cuter having pens topped with spinning sushi cats. My recommendation: If you’re feeling adventurous, put together a fun gift box of fluffy slippers, ramen, snacks (chocolate Oreos with lemon creme, anyone?) and a whole bunch of cute animal gel pens.

Where to buy: 424 York Road, Towson

Station North Tool Library (Handout Photo) (Handout/Station North Tool Library)

For the DIY enthusiast in your life

We’re big fans of the Station North Tool Library — Baltimore’s only tool-lending library. Members there can borrow up to eight tools at a time for a week from an inventory of over 4,000 of them. A gift card can be applied to a membership or a class that ranges from furniture making to woodworking to plumbing and sewing machine basics. According to audience engagement editor Krishna Sharma, “The Station North Tool Library is a gem of Baltimore. Not only does it offer some of the most unique classes you can think of (knife making, anyone?), but the staff and teachers are also incredibly kind.”

Where to buy: 417 E Oliver St., Baltimore or online at toollibrary.org

Old postcards of beloved places can make great gifts. (T.J. Ortenzi/The Baltimore Banner)

For your friend who loves vintage Maryland

Got a deltiologist in your life? How about someone who appreciates Maryland history? Here’s a gift idea for you. According to T.J. Ortenzi, The Banner’s deputy managing editor for audience and digital: “Old postcards remind me that the places I love have stories that precede me — and a good chance of outlasting me. There’s something comforting about that. I go out of my way to buy ones that were sent in the mail. I feel like I’m eavesdropping on history. If you buy one of these for someone, you’d be wise to spend a few extra bucks for a frame that has glass on the front and the back so they can read the message after admiring the front.”

Where to buy: You can find postcards on eBay like this set ($4.99) but we recommend heading over to Mary Martin Vintage Postcards, the world’s largest postcard shop. They also have a physical location on 230 N. Washington St. in Havre de Grace.

A selection of comic books and graphic novels at Collectors Corner in Parkville. (Stokely Baksh/The Baltimore Banner)

For the dad who’s a collector or the teen who loves comic books

Collectors Corner in Parkville has been around for 23 years and is the kind of place where dads can take their kids to bond over comic books and action figures. Anyone looking for a David Tennant, Doctor Who action figure? I spotted one there ($35). According to owner Randy Myers, what’s hot this holiday season is manga (Japanese comic books) and Godzilla. Looking for something else? Don’t worry, the store also boasts a wide selection of comics and graphic novels for all ages. Here’s a suggestion: Get a gift card and some blind bag toys as stocking stuffers.

Pro-tip: There’s a small free arcade in the basement. If you’re in Bel Air, they have a second location there, too.

Where to go: 7911 Harford Road, Parkville | collectorscornermd.com

For avid birders, play a round of the popular board game Wingspan. (Stokely Baksh) (Stokely Baksh/The Baltimore Banner)

For avid birders and nature lovers

Brown Boobies. American woodcocks. Black-crowned night herons. Dovekies. We Marylanders are really, really, and I mean really ... into birds. For avid bird lovers who love board games, check out Wingspan. Here’s a bit of trivia: Game designer Elizabeth Hargrave actually lives right here in our state and you can read more about how she turned a passion for ornithology into this popular game. According to Copy Editor Michael Hughes, “Wingspan has beautiful paintings of birds, a cardboard bird feeder-slash-dice tower and pastel-hued eggs, and best of all the game is the perfect mix of crunch, strategy and competitiveness — and you can play it in an hour.”

Where to buy: Find it at local game stores | Retails around $65

No Land Beyond has over 400 games to choose for in its library. (Michael Hughes/The Baltimore Bane)

For your best friend who loves tabletop games

While we’re on the topic of board games, No Land Beyond has it all. It’s a board game bar with a library of more than 400 games to choose from. It has fantasy-themed cocktails, food and a game shop, too. Plus, they host events, including the Never Board Board Game Club, which meets weekly to play new games. Consider giving a gift card or gift a membership. There are also daily library passes available for $5. Kids under 18 are allowed until 9 p.m. if accompanied by an adult, so it could also be a fun present for your favorite family who bonds over tabletop games.

Where to buy: 2125 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore (Keep it on your radar, they’ll soon be moving to a new expanded location!) | nolandbaltimore.com

Pepin 1920s Déco Letter Writing Set at Paper Herald in Mount Vernon. (Stokely Baksh/The Baltimore Banner)

For the romantic who loves handwriting notes

Back in spring, we wrote a story about century-old handwritten letters that contained the desire and intrigue of a paperback romance. Let’s embrace writing letters and journaling next year, and take a break from emails and text messages. Paper Herald is a cute stationery retail store in Mount Vernon that features a collection of notebooks, writing sets, pens and pencils, as well as 2025 planners. You’ll also appreciate the in-store educational notes about all the stationery brands they carry.

Some ideas: Check out this beautifully designed Pepin 1920s Déco Letter Writing Set ($34.00), a Robotime DIY House Sunshine Town Book Nook Puzzle ($40.00), or a pop-up holiday greeting card Christmas tree ($19.95).

Where to buy: 702 Saint Paul St., Baltimore | paperherald.com

BaltiSpore of their Pink Oyster “Ready-To-Fruit” Mushroom Grow Kit. (Handout/Baltispore)

For those who love a fun guy ... I mean fungi

Know someone swooning over mushrooms? BaltiSpore has a variety of mushroom products including a number of “Ready-To-Fruit” grow kits ($29.99) to choose from. You can grow lion’s mane, pink oyster, golden oyster, and blue oyster mushrooms, to name a few. According to the site, “These kits guarantee an exciting and rewarding mushroom cultivation journey.”

Once you’ve grown your mushrooms, plan on trying one of their recipes, like Mama Ro’s Famous “Crab” Cakes made with lion’s mane mushrooms. Outdoor grow blocks are also available to purchase. If you’re a mushroom enthusiast, consider attending one of their mycology workshops.

Where to buy: baltispore.com

Baltimore Chef Shop in Hampden (Stokely Baksh/The Baltimore Banner)

For the couple who want to up their dinner game

Give a gift certificate that provides culinary confidence and a delicious night out. Reporter Maya Lora had rave reviews about the handmade pasta ripiena couples class she took at Baltimore Chef Shop in Hampden. Imagine a night of making ravioli, tortellini and an authentic Italian sauce. Plus, you get paper and virtual handouts of recipes to recreate the dishes at home.

Bring a bottle of wine to have with dinner and when class wraps, head over to Dangerously Delicious Pies for a sweet treat to end the night. You can see the full lineup of classes they offer here.

Where to buy: 807 W. 36th St., Baltimore | baltimorechefshop.com

Price: $180, the recommended gift certificate amount for in-person couples cook classes

Give the gift of sailing with a gift certificate from the Downtown Sailing Center. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

For anyone who loves boats and the outdoors

Recreational activities at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor have come a long way. More than 150 people participated in June’s Harbor Splash, Katie Pumphrey completed a historic swim, there was the seventh annual Floatilla and the city announced its Baltimore Blueway water trail system. While you’re not allowed to swim in the Inner Harbor yet (jumping off the promenade remains illegal), you can learn to sail, thanks to the Downtown Sailing Center.

The nonprofit center, committed to making sailing inclusive and accessible for everyone, offers gift certificates for every kind of sailor. Choose from an intro sailing course to a private lesson and summer camp options for the kids. You can also give a donation in someone’s name, which goes to summer camp scholarships and helps with their Community Outreach program.

Where to buy: 1425 Key Highway, Suite 110, Baltimore. | downtownsailing.org

Need a hug? Clarksville Cow Cuddling in Ellicott City offers cow cuddling sessions. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

For your family or friends who needs a hug

In October, we wrote about a Maryland farm going viral on TikTok for offering cow cuddling. Yes, you read that correctly. Naturally, The Banner had to see what all the fuss was about, and it was udderly cute. We met with Snap, Crackle, Crunch, Captain, Pebbles and Little Rock for some bovine therapy at Clarksville Cow Cuddling. Our culture editor Caitlin Moore even got a hug back from a cow. Plan a day out with your family or besties for some cow cuddles.

Where to schedule: clarksvillecowcuddling.com | Location: 4979a Sheppard Lane, Ellicott City, on the same property as Mary Land’s Farm

Price: $200 for 45 minutes for a group up to eight people