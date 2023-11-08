Looking to share an affordable slice of Charm City with your loved ones this season? Look no further!
Here are some delightful gifts for under $25 that support local businesses.
Printed goodies at Bird in Hand
While grabbing breakfast and a book in Charles Village, why not get some holiday shopping done too?Bird in Hand is a cafe and bookstore stocked with lovely printed goodies from Tiny Dog Press, including Baltimore-themed letterpress card sets ($24), Charm City printed coasters ($10), tea towels ($15) and more! You can also buy them straight from the Tiny Dog Press website.
Location: 11 E. 33rd St., Baltimore
I could probably drink Juniper Culinary Apothecary’s lucid dream herbal tea blend ($8) every day for the rest of my life, and it’s available online.
Prefer shopping in-person? Kneads Bakery and Cafe in Harbor East stocks the tea blends, plus much more!
You can snag locally made caramels ($10), candles from Mount Royal Soaps ($19), local art prints (around $25), fancy coasters ($25), olive oils ($25) and even artisan dog toys ($15) at the bakery.
Location: 506 S. Central Ave., Baltimore
American Visionary Art Museum gift shop
For the artistically inclined weirdos in your life, be sure to visit the gift shop at the American Visionary Art Museum. It’s a labyrinth of curios and oddities, including 3D printed dragons ($15-$40) Buddha statues ($3-$8), art prints (around $15), hand-painted Mexican tile coasters ($9), hand-made candles ($1), T-shirts ($15), hand-made dioramas ($20), and drawers upon drawers full of small trinkets and craft supplies going for less than $1 each.
Their website also sells art kits ($18).
Location: 800 Key Highway, Baltimore
El Suprimo Records in Fells Point is everything you want from a used record store: a dimly lit basement packed to the gills with musical gems. Prices vary, of course, but I spotted an Earth Wind & Fire joint for $8.55. Baby’s on Fire in Mount Vernon is the perfect place to get a bagel and coffee while rifling through vinyl stacks. And Normal’s in Waverly is a good spot to find both records and books.
For more books, Bird in Hand has a shelf for local reads — I found a Chesapeake cookbook for $25. The Ivy near the Mount Washington neighborhood is a Baltimore staple. And Protean Books & Records was a favorite spot of one of our staff.
Not sure what to get someone? Here are reader choices for some of the best Baltimore books!
Locations:
- El Suprimo Records - 1709 Aliceanna St., Baltimore
- Baby’s on Fire - 1010 Morton St., Baltimore
- Normal’s Books & Records - 425 E. 31st St., Baltimore
- Bird in Hand Cafe and Bookstore - 11 E. 33rd St., Baltimore
- The Ivy Bookshop - 5928 Falls Road, Baltimore
- Protean Books & Records - 836 Leadenhall St., Baltimore
🎁 Looking for more gift ideas? Check out the full 2023 Baltimore Banner Gift Guide
Do you have any recommendations for gifts under $25? Email me! We’ll keep this list updated.
