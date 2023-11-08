Tasty treats at Kneads

I could probably drink Juniper Culinary Apothecary’s lucid dream herbal tea blend ($8) every day for the rest of my life, and it’s available online.

Prefer shopping in-person? Kneads Bakery and Cafe in Harbor East stocks the tea blends, plus much more!

You can snag locally made caramels ($10), candles from Mount Royal Soaps ($19), local art prints (around $25), fancy coasters ($25), olive oils ($25) and even artisan dog toys ($15) at the bakery.

Location: 506 S. Central Ave., Baltimore