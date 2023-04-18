Jonas Brothers playing secret show next week in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 18, 2023 3:57 PM EDT

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Jonas Brothers are stopping in Baltimore for a secret show next week, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The band is playing three shows next week: in Los Angeles on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth on April 26 and Baltimore City on April 28.

While the dates are known, it’s unclear where the band will play in the city.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale here. Registration for all dates will close on Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m..

The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the “intimate” shows, Live Nation said.

Due to demand, fans who register will be a part of a lottery-style process that will determine which fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist.

Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.

Find more details about the ticket process here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.