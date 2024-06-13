A public auction Thursday for Kevin Spacey’s Baltimore home was canceled at the last minute, bringing the actor a reprieve as he tries to keep debt collectors from foreclosing on his Inner Harbor mansion.

The auction had been scheduled for Thursday on the steps of the Baltimore Circuit Court, but the mansion was scratched from the sales list and rescheduled for next month. Auctioneers and debt collectors offered no explanation. Spacey has not returned messages.

The postponement gives the two-time Academy Award winning actor yet another chance to come up with the money he owes for his past-due mortgage payments. Spacey bought the 9,000 square foot mansion on the water for $5.6 million while filming the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.” It’s been his primary residence for about seven years.

The auction terms had required a winning bidder to pay a $390,000 deposit on the spot.

Spacey broke down crying this week when asked about his home by the British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The actor revealed that he’s millions of dollars in debt, can’t pay his bills and was moving his belongings into storage ahead of the auction. “I’m not sure where I’m going to live now,” Spacey said.

Kevin Spacey bought a 9,000 square foot mansion on the water for $5.6 million while filming the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.” It’s been his primary residence for about seven years. (Kirk McKoy/Kirk McKoy)

A debt collection agency filed the foreclosure case against Spacey two years ago in Baltimore Circuit Court. The actor had been fired from “House of Cards” and sued in Manhattan for allegedly making a sexual advance on a teenage boy in the 1980s. Jurors eventually sided with Spacey in the case.

Nine months later, a London jury acquitted Spacey of sexual assault. The actor told jurors in London that he had been out of work for six years since the first sex abuse allegations came out against him. Meanwhile, the “House of Cards” production company sued Spacey for its losses.

While out of work, Spacey fell behind in his mortgage payments. By December 2022, he owed $3.9 million on the house, according to court records.

The actor had bought the house under the name Clear Toaster LLC to protect his privacy. His initial monthly payments were set at $20,230, according to the records.

His homeowners’ association also filed a lien against the property for $31,000 in monthly assessments and attorneys fees. The auction had been postponed at least twice previously while Spacey’s attorneys tried mediation in August 2023 and March 2024. They were unable to reach an agreement over the debt.

“I still owe a lot of legal bills,” he told Morgan.

Spacey has kept a low profile in Baltimore, though he’s occasionally recognized while walking his dog or dining at the Sagamore Pendry hotel. He once took the stage unannounced to sing at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club.

In recent months, Spacey has eased back into public view and granted interviews. He returned to acting last year, albeit with a voice-only part, in the December release of “Control.”