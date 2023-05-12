7 things to do in Annapolis

May 12, 2023

Midshipman 4th Class Michael Lancaster, 19, from Signal Mountain, Tenn., places the midshipman cover atop the Herndon Monument. Naval Academy freshmen, or plebes, climb the granite obelisk in a tradition symbolizing the successful completion of the midshipmen's freshman year.
Naval Academy freshmen, or plebes, from the class of 2024 climb the granite obelisk in 2021. The tradition symbolizes the successful completion of the midshipmen's freshman year. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Legg/United States Naval Academy)
On exhibit: The history of segregated Black resorts

Fridays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A new exhibit, “Summer’s Legacy: Preserving the Beaches,” opens Tuesday at the Museum of Historic Annapolis. It explores the history of the historic, segregated Black resorts of Carr’s, Sparrow’s and Elktonia beaches. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. $5-$10.

Find something green: The William Paca Garden Plant Sale

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The William Paca Garden Plant Sale features thousands of perennials, annuals, trees, vines, and vegetables on sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday on the historic mansion grounds. Free admission through the gate at 1 Martin St.

A race for the rest of us

Saturday, May 13 at noon

The Maritime Republic of Eastport .05K Bridge Run, described by Runner’s World as “the least challenging athletic event ever conceived,” begins promptly at “the crack of NOON” Saturday on the Eastport side of the bridge. $30. (This date was reportedly incorrectly in last week’s newsletter)

Mothers Day: Take her out

Saturday, May 13, 1-4 p.m.

Maryland Hall is hosting the second annual Many Hats We Wear Luncheon and Tea featuring entertainment and competitions from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free registration.

On stage: Shakespeare on the patio

Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Classic Theater of Maryland launches its summer staging of “The Complete Works of Shakespeare” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays on the patio at Reynolds Tavern. $55-$75.

Wildcard: Herndon Monument Climb

Wednesday, May 17 at 8 a.m.

It’s one of the oddest traditions of the Naval Academy, hundreds of mids trying to scale a greased, granite obelisk to retrieve a sailor’s hat. Oh, and it’s timed. You can watch as the Herndon Monument Climb marks the end of the Plebe Year. The messy event starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Naval Academy Chapel and lasts until it’s over. Free, but ID is required.

Honor cyclists: Ride of Silence

Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Bike Annapolis Anne Arundel will hold its annual Ride of Silence at 7 p.m. Wednesday, starting at Germantown Elementary School and continuing through the city. The ride memorializes bicyclists killed while riding. Free.