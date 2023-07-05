Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Each year July 4th brings to mind cookouts, fireworks and hot dog eating contests; you get the picture.
But have you heard about the American Visionary Art Museum’s “butt-sniffing, trick-turning, leg-lifting, costumed & festooned” 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show?
Photojournalist Dylan Thiessen captured a number of festive frames of humanity’s best friends marching together through the streets of Federal Hill on Independence Day. Here’s a gallery of patriotic pups and pets.