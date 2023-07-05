Patriotic Pups: The American Visionary Art Museum holds its 4th of July Pet Parade

Published 7/5/2023 2:31 p.m. EDT

Bella the pug relaxes in her float at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
Each year July 4th brings to mind cookouts, fireworks and hot dog eating contests; you get the picture.

But have you heard about the American Visionary Art Museum’s “butt-sniffing, trick-turning, leg-lifting, costumed & festooned” 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show?

Photojournalist Dylan Thiessen captured a number of festive frames of humanity’s best friends marching together through the streets of Federal Hill on Independence Day. Here’s a gallery of patriotic pups and pets.

Winnie wears wings at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show while her leash is held by Cara Bollinger. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Marla McIntosh holds her bird, Puck, and a participation award at the AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Chloe wears a suit and a wig to match with her owner, Derek Morgan, at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Tilt sits on a chair as their owner, George Faber, pets them at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Captain Picard sits at the front of the AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Escaping the heat, Michael and Jordan Lisicky sit with Murphy and work on her costume at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Guinness stands in a spot of light as Blu, left, looks on, and Sally Plunkett and Nicole Perez sit on the floor during the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Michael Johnson and Kaitlyn Ulrich hold the "Most Visionary Pet" award for Bella the pug as she sits in her float at the AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Bella the pug sits in her float at the AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Chloe wears a suit and a wig to match her owner, Derek Morgan, as they stand at the front of the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Onlookers laugh as Rocket tries to jump up its owner's leg at the AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Danielle Dupuis holds Snoopy at the American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July Pet Parade and Talent Show. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)