The United States celebrated its 248th birthday yesterday in all the usual ways; hotdogs, cheeseburgers, and fireworks.

Charm City was no different as red, white and blue dotted the iconic slopes of Federal Hill Park as people waited for the fireworks show to begin. Approximately 1,000 fireworks lit up the sky as spectators “oohed” and “ahhed” during the show.

Briana B. grills dinner while waiting for the fireworks to begin atop Federal Hill Park. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

A Baltimore resident tips her festive hat outside the visitor center before fireworks begin. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

A crowd waits at Federal Hill Park for the fireworks to begin on Independence Day. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

A young girl named Kayce poses for a portrait at the Inner Harbor on July 4, 2024. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

Children play with sparklers in Federal Hill during the city's Fourth of July celebration. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

A family plays with sparklers atop Federal Hill Park before fireworks begin over the Inner Harbor. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Akaylee Jones, left, and Malaysia Smith play with sparklers before watching the fireworks from Federal Hill Park. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Crowds blanketed the hillside of Federal Hill Park ahead of the fireworks and drone display in Baltimore. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

A family plays with sparklers atop Federal Hill Park before fireworks begin. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)