Is there someone special in your life that you’re looking to wow with a lavish gift this year?

Show them exactly how much you care with some luxury pampering, a one-of-a-kind experience or an investment in a top-of-the-line product that will last for years to come.

Whoever said money can’t buy you love didn’t find these gifts under their holiday tree.

Want more gift ideas? Check out the full 2024 Baltimore Banner gift guide.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Le Creuset Dutch oven

Where: Williams Sonoma in the Village of Cross Keys

Price: $420

If you’re buying for a serious foodie or even the most casual cook, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset. These enameled cast-iron pots are durable, easy to clean and as beautiful as they are useful, making them the centerpiece of any kitchen.

The 5.5 quart model is a nice starting place for first-time users. They come in more than a dozen colors, so you’ll want to think carefully about your choice. Go big with a pop of color that contrasts with your loved one’s kitchen or play it safe with a neutral like French Gray.

Le Creuset Dutch oven. (Le Creuset)

Charter a sailboat ride

Where: Boat Baltimore in Port Covington and Sail Selina II in St. Michaels on the Eastern Shore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: Boat Baltimore starts at $250 for two passengers; Sunset cruises start at $449; Sail Selina II starts at $85 per passenger on weekdays; private sails start at $495.

Living in Maryland means being in a constant state of boat envy, but you don’t have to own a boat to enjoy the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay.

Book an excursion with one of several local operators who charter sailboat rides. Boat Baltimore, which docks in Port Covington, offers local sails for up to six passengers. (They also let you BYOB.) If you’re on the Eastern Shore, book with Sail Selina II, a historic yacht built in 1926 that can also hold up to six passengers. Make your gift more romantic by opting for a sunset cruise.

Selina II. (Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Banner)

In-Suite Spa Treatment

Where: Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point

Price: Massages and facial treatments start at $270; Suites start at $759.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Nothing takes your mind off the world quite like a spa treatment — particularly one delivered in the comfort of a waterfront hotel room. Indulge your loved one with some in-suite pampering like a massage, facial or beauty treatment at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point.

Offered through the hotel’s partnership with Art of Balance Wellness Spa, you must book a suite in the hotel to take advantage of the services. Make a weekend of it and sample the Pendry’s other offerings, including the Rec Pier Chophouse and the hotel’s waterfront pool in the summer.

The Sagamore Pendry on Thames Street in the Fells Point. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Big Green Egg

Where: Ace Hardware, multiple locations in Baltimore

Price: $839

What’s better than Baltimore pit beef? Baltimore pit beef made in the comfort of your backyard. Enter the Big Green Egg.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cast in ceramic rather than traditional metal, the Big Green Egg lets you grill, smoke and even bake your food all in one device. Sold since the 1970s, the Egg has attracted a following for its durability and excellent temperature control, something many grills lack. Opt for the medium size if you’re buying for a couple or small family.

The Big Green Egg. (Courtesy of Big Green Egg)

Night on the Flohom

Where: Flohom, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Price: Starting at $511

Combine the luxury of a hotel room and the novelty of a house boat with a gift of a night on the Flohom. Docked at several locations in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the fleet of floating homes offers guests the chance to sleep among the city’s most beloved sights while enjoying comforts like premium linens, internet service and a fully appointed kitchen.

A bedroom inside of FLOHOM in Baltimore. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

LED Face Mask

Where: Nordstrom in Towson

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Price: $599

Give the gift of self care with an LED face mask. Research shows LED light can help to improve the skin’s condition by reducing inflammation, stimulating the production of collagen and killing acne-causing bacteria. In-office treatments with a dermatologist generally yield the best results, but consider gifting the TheraFace Mask with a built-in facial massager for a spa-like experience at home.