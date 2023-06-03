Lifestyle

Baltimore Pride kicks off with party at Soundstage

Soundstage set the vibes for the start of Pride Month with performances by Adore Delano, DJ Lemz and DJs from Sweet Spot Baltimore

Kaitlin Newman

Published 6/3/2023 11:11 a.m. EDT, Updated 6/3/2023 11:14 a.m. EDT

Local artist Justjesi dances on stage alongside Sweet Spot DJs Andre Cawley and Chris Uhl at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 2023
Local artist Justjesi dances on stage alongside Sweet Spot DJs Andre Cawley and Chris Uhl at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 2023 (Keylimehi/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Pride officially kicked off last night with a party at Baltimore Soundstage. The event featured singer-songwriter Adore Delano, DJ Lemz and DJs from Sweet Spot Baltimore, a Baltimore-based dance party celebrating queer icons and pop culture.

Queer photographer Kyle, better known as Keylimehi, has documented LGBTQ nightlife in their own personal style for the past few years from Baltimore to D.C. by utilizing bold colors, high contrast, prisms and other experimental techniques to to create dynamic photos that translate the emotion and feeling of being on stage.

The young crowd was energetic, dancing to a medley of Kim Petras, Katy Perry, Slayyyter, Azealia Banks from Sweet Spot DJs and local artist Justjesi. DJ Lemz followed up with a mix of house music.

Delano took the stage at the end of the show and said: “We are stronger together than apart, so be nice to each other. We need to be louder, queerer, and weirder than ever.”

Here are shots of the party from Keylimehi:

Adore Delano waves a Pride flag mid performance at Baltimore Soundstage at the kickoff party for Baltimore Pride. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performs at Baltimore Soundstage on June 2, 2023 to kick off Baltimore Pride. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Local artist Justjesi dances on stage during the Sweet Spot DJ set at Baltimore Soundstage. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

A person on stage holds a promo card for Sweet Spot Pride event at Baltimore Soundstage. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performs in the crowd at Baltimore Soundstage on June 2, 2023.(Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performs in the crowd at Baltimore Soundstage on June 2, 2023. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performs on stage wrapped in a Pride flag at Baltimore Soundstage on June 2, 2023. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano peforms at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 2023 (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano peforms at Baltimore Soundstage to kick off Baltimore Pride. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performing in the crowd at Baltimore Soundstage. (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Adore Delano performs at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD on June 2, 2023 (Keylimehi for The Baltimore Banner)

Continue the Pride celebrations with events such as Baltimore Trans Pride, today from noon-9 p.m., Annapolis Pride, also today from noon-5 p.m., The Baltimore 5k Run or Walk, June 15 and 16 at 9 a.m., Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24 at noon and Pride in the Park on June 25 at noon. Find more events during the month of June here.