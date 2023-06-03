Baltimore Pride kicks off with party at Soundstage

Baltimore Pride officially kicked off last night with a party at Baltimore Soundstage. The event featured singer-songwriter Adore Delano, DJ Lemz and DJs from Sweet Spot Baltimore, a Baltimore-based dance party celebrating queer icons and pop culture.
Queer photographer Kyle, better known as Keylimehi, has documented LGBTQ nightlife in their own personal style for the past few years from Baltimore to D.C. by utilizing bold colors, high contrast, prisms and other experimental techniques to to create dynamic photos that translate the emotion and feeling of being on stage.
The young crowd was energetic, dancing to a medley of Kim Petras, Katy Perry, Slayyyter, Azealia Banks from Sweet Spot DJs and local artist Justjesi. DJ Lemz followed up with a mix of house music.
Delano took the stage at the end of the show and said: “We are stronger together than apart, so be nice to each other. We need to be louder, queerer, and weirder than ever.”
Here are shots of the party from Keylimehi:
Continue the Pride celebrations with events such as Baltimore Trans Pride, today from noon-9 p.m., Annapolis Pride, also today from noon-5 p.m., The Baltimore 5k Run or Walk, June 15 and 16 at 9 a.m., Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24 at noon and Pride in the Park on June 25 at noon. Find more events during the month of June here.