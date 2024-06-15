Baltimore’s annual Pride Parade took place Saturday in a flood of rainbows, glitter, sequins and happy energy, all within this year’s theme, “Power of The past, Force of the Future.”

Participants tossed beads, pins, stickers, and pride flags at the spectators who lined North Charles Street from 33rd Street to 23rd Street. Baltimore Pride started as a small event in 1975 when activists came together for a peaceful demonstration for LGBTQ rights.

The Baltimore Pride Parade has moved all over the city. It has been celebrated in downtown, from Charles Plaza to the 200 block of Chase Street; to Park Avenue, the Wyman Park Dell, and now to its current location.

People cheer for roller skaters at Baltimore Pride. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Mickey Dhir wins the high heel race. Participants ran at full speed down 25th Street in heels. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People cheer for the parade floats. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Miss Gay Maryland, Stormi Skye, waves as she travels the parade route. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees embrace each other at Baltimore Pride. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Keisha Smith poses for a portrait in her rainbow Afro. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People dance and vogue near the DJ stage. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

James and Chelsea pose for a portrait. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

CIB Baltimore at Baltimore Pride. CIB stands for Community in Bowls, and the group encourages skating. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A Pride attendee smiles and waves during the parade. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People dance and vogue near the DJ stage. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Avery Harmier poses for a portrait. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People dance in their colorful outfits. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Hilmon He bedazzled his face. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The parade is reflected in modern sunglasses. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Colorful flower crowns were a popular sight at Baltimore Pride. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Mya, Queen of Baltimore Pride, poses for a portrait. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)