Baltimore’s annual Pride Parade took place Saturday in a flood of rainbows, glitter, sequins and happy energy, all within this year’s theme, “Power of The past, Force of the Future.”
Participants tossed beads, pins, stickers, and pride flags at the spectators who lined North Charles Street from 33rd Street to 23rd Street. Baltimore Pride started as a small event in 1975 when activists came together for a peaceful demonstration for LGBTQ rights.
The Baltimore Pride Parade has moved all over the city. It has been celebrated in downtown, from Charles Plaza to the 200 block of Chase Street; to Park Avenue, the Wyman Park Dell, and now to its current location.
Kaitlin Newman is a photojournalist specializing in multimedia coverage. Her main areas of focus are politics, conflict, feature and breaking news.
She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Professional Writing from Towson University, which is where she is also the professor of photojournalism.