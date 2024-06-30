An estimated 2,500 people attended Saturday’s Baltimore Trans Pride, which celebrated its third year.

Held in Old Goucher, the Saturday event featured a parade, vendors and performances. Rapper KenTheMan headlined the event, and actress Dominique Jackson from the FX television drama “Pose” also appeared.

Here are images from the event.

Iya Dammons, Baltimore Safe Haven executive director, opens the Baltimore Trans Pride Grand March by walking alongside 7-year-old trans child representative Charlie White. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

A participant in the Grand March carries the transgender flag. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

A marcher carries the Pride flag. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

A drumline member of the Baltimore All-Stars Marching Unit plays during the parade. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

CIB Baltimore skater Harmony Monroe jumps over fellow skater Taylor during the parade. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Iya Dammons, executive director of Baltimore Safe Haven, poses for a portrait. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Members of the Baltimore All-Stars Marching Unit dance during the parade. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Event goers peruse the vendor booths at the block party. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Planned Parenthood representatives hand out fans on a hot Saturday. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Iya Dammons unveils a street sign dedicated to her alongside Baltimore City councilmembers Odette Ramos (left) and Zeke Cohen. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

The new street sign honors Dammons for her commitment to the Baltimore transgender community. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Dammons holds the mayoral proclamation for Trans Pride. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)

Mx. Baltimore Trans Pride 2024 Randall Leonard embraces a fellow event goer at the block party. (Eric Thompson/For The Baltimore Banner)