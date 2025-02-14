It would be understandable if you forgot about Valentine’s Day this year. Quite frankly, it’s been the longest two weeks of February in the history of Februarys. But don’t fret.

Wow your sweetheart with these Baltimore-themed Valentine’s Day cards. Looking for something more traditional? Check out these cards from last year. Or, if you are looking to dishonor your nemesis this year instead, you could name elephant dung after them (thanks to the Maryland Zoo!).

For rats, love is always in the air. That’s why there are some 48,000 rats that call Charm City home. This year, Baltimore is going to try something new to help curb their population: birth control.

Designer: Stokely Baksh

Hey Baltimore tourism officials: Bring back actual Charm City charm bracelets!

The American egg shortage is real, eggs prices are high and in 2025, a sure sign of love is a buying eggs for your sweetheart.

Last year, Baltimore was captivated by brown boobies hanging out in the Chesapeake as well as this headline: “Rare brown boobies bewitch Baltimore birders.”

When it comes to love, sometimes you have have to swim uncharted waters and go the distance ... just like ultramarathon open water swimmer Katie Pumphrey, who set a record when she completed a 24-mile swim from the Bay Bridge to the Inner Harbor in under 14 hours last June.

Sometimes, little birds send our hearts aflutter. One of them is Monty, a little eastern screech owl and animal ambassador at the Howard County Conservancy.

Designer: Stokely Baksh (Stokely Baksh)

May we suggest some dinner plans? Save local aquatic life in the Chesapeake Bay by eating one invasive blue catfish at a time.

Love may not last but sometimes they live on in love letters. And sometimes, those letters contain a scandalous mystery that involves a journalist, a professor, a scientist and an heiress.

Will the spirits approve of our love? Here’s a brief history of the Ouija board to impress your valentine.

Feeling flirty, give that special someone a Natty Boh wink — which made its skyline debut again last summer after a long hiatus.

Federal workers have had a rough start to 2025 with “Fork in the Road” emails, detailing the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program. Workers have shared their frustrations at rallies, in forums on Reddit and through lawsuits. So, it’s no surprise that the spoon has emerged as an unofficial symbol of resistance.