While some may look forward to the overall cheeriness the holiday season brings, some of us dread the money we’re expected to spend on gifts.

So if your pockets are light but you don’t want to leave a loved one high and dry, check out these $25-and-under gifts you can find in the Baltimore region.

Reed diffuser

Where: Blended Essentials in Severna Park

Price: $22

Who doesn’t love a good scent to spread around home? Blended Essentials in Severna Park has a stylish looking Essenza Reed Diffuser for only $22. The website says it’s infused with premium fragrance oils that last three months. There are four different-colored containers to choose from, and fragrances can be customized, with options including lavender and white tea, citrus fruit and lemon lavender.

This Essenza Reed Diffuser can be found at The Blended Essentials in Severna Park for $22. (Courtesy of The Blended Essentials)

Crab coffee mug

Where: Phina’s in Federal Hill

Price: $20

It’s not a Maryland gift guide without at least one Maryland- or crab-themed item on the list. Phina’s in Baltimore City has a cute and classy looking glass coffee mug with a silver crab on it. Not bad for a $20 purchase.

Phina’s in Baltimore City sells a glass coffee mug with a silver crab on it for $20. (Courtesy of Phina's)

Slippers

Where: Soma in Towson

Price: $15

Don’t underestimate a good pair of house slippers. They make your at-home loungewear feel complete and you have to keep those toes warm as temperatures drop. For a sale price of about $15 you can get a pair in black or tan at Soma in Towson.

Black or tan slippers can be purchased at Soma in Towson for about $15. (Courtesy of Soma)

Glass popcorn maker

Where: World Market in White Marsh

Price: $25

I had no idea a glass microwave popcorn maker existed. But it does, and you can get one at World Market in White Marsh for $25. The website calls it a healthy alternative to bagged microwave popcorn. The glass is heat-resistant and pops up to three quarts of popcorn without any oil.

This glass popcorn maker is a healthy alternative to bagged microwave popcorn, according to World Market in White Marsh. (Courtesy of World Market)

Moss terrarium

Where: B. Willow in Baltimore

Price: $24

This one is for all the plant lovers. What better place to put a uniquely designed moss terrarium than inside a flask? The decorative piece is $24 and can be found at B. Willow on 27th Street in Baltimore.

This moss terrarium can be found at B. Willow in Baltimore. (B. Willow)

Heart-shaped waffle maker

Where: Williams Sonoma in Columbia

Price: $10

Donkey, from the movie “Shrek,” once said: “In the morning, I’m making waffles.” Your loved one can say that too if you get them this heart-shaped waffle maker. Pick one up from Williams Sonoma at Columbia Mall for just under $10.

The website says the device isn’t exclusive to waffles. Throw in grilled cheese sandwiches, potato bites and chocolate chip cookies if you want. Or look through the included recipe book for ideas.

This Williams Sonoma waffle maker makes more than just waffles and includes a recipe book. (Courtesy of Williams Sonoma)

Handcrafted coasters

Where: Ten Thousand Villages in Baltimore

Price: $25

If you’re going to protect your coffee table from cup stains, why not be artistic about it? Ten Thousand Villages on Thames Street in Baltimore sells beautiful handcrafted coasters. The website says it’s made of mango wood that’s native to India. Get them for $25.

