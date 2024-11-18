While some may look forward to the overall cheeriness the holiday season brings, some of us dread the money we’re expected to spend on gifts.
So if your pockets are light but you don’t want to leave a loved one high and dry, check out these $25-and-under gifts you can find in the Baltimore region.
Reed diffuser
Where: Blended Essentials in Severna Park
Price: $22
Who doesn’t love a good scent to spread around home? Blended Essentials in Severna Park has a stylish looking Essenza Reed Diffuser for only $22. The website says it’s infused with premium fragrance oils that last three months. There are four different-colored containers to choose from, and fragrances can be customized, with options including lavender and white tea, citrus fruit and lemon lavender.
Crab coffee mug
Where: Phina’s in Federal Hill
Price: $20
It’s not a Maryland gift guide without at least one Maryland- or crab-themed item on the list. Phina’s in Baltimore City has a cute and classy looking glass coffee mug with a silver crab on it. Not bad for a $20 purchase.
Slippers
Where: Soma in Towson
Price: $15
Don’t underestimate a good pair of house slippers. They make your at-home loungewear feel complete and you have to keep those toes warm as temperatures drop. For a sale price of about $15 you can get a pair in black or tan at Soma in Towson.
Glass popcorn maker
Where: World Market in White Marsh
Price: $25
I had no idea a glass microwave popcorn maker existed. But it does, and you can get one at World Market in White Marsh for $25. The website calls it a healthy alternative to bagged microwave popcorn. The glass is heat-resistant and pops up to three quarts of popcorn without any oil.
Moss terrarium
Where: B. Willow in Baltimore
Price: $24
This one is for all the plant lovers. What better place to put a uniquely designed moss terrarium than inside a flask? The decorative piece is $24 and can be found at B. Willow on 27th Street in Baltimore.
Heart-shaped waffle maker
Where: Williams Sonoma in Columbia
Price: $10
Donkey, from the movie “Shrek,” once said: “In the morning, I’m making waffles.” Your loved one can say that too if you get them this heart-shaped waffle maker. Pick one up from Williams Sonoma at Columbia Mall for just under $10.
The website says the device isn’t exclusive to waffles. Throw in grilled cheese sandwiches, potato bites and chocolate chip cookies if you want. Or look through the included recipe book for ideas.
Handcrafted coasters
Where: Ten Thousand Villages in Baltimore
Price: $25
If you’re going to protect your coffee table from cup stains, why not be artistic about it? Ten Thousand Villages on Thames Street in Baltimore sells beautiful handcrafted coasters. The website says it’s made of mango wood that’s native to India. Get them for $25.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.