My wife and I have a lot of shared interests, and, I’d dare say, a lot of shared skills.

But there’s one area that she constantly outshines me, and that is the art of gift giving. Whereas I’ll stumble upon something for someone and think, “Oh, this could work,” Sam researches, strategizes and plans.

That can make it hard to find a gift for her. But we both have a competitive streak in us — so I’ve tagged her in, to help me come up with some ideas of the best gifts for you to give the competitive gifter in your life, whoever that may be.

A cooking class

Students participate in a cooking class at Baltimore Chef Shop. (Courtesy of Baltimore Chef Shop)

Where: Online or in store, 807 W. 36th St.

Price: $80-$95 per person for in-person classes; $180 per couple for Couples Cook classes.

It’s not always easy to think of a thing that someone wants, especially when you’re trying to think of a gift for someone who is a competitive giver — someone like that is almost certainly the type to tightly curate their own home.

That’s why experiences make an incredible gift. My favorite idea for an experience is a cooking class at the Baltimore Chef Shop in Hampden. A couple of years ago we went and learned to make homemade pasta and are gearing up to go for another.

The classes are accessible, friendly and have the benefit of coming with a meal when you’re done.

Unlimited visits to state parks

An annual passport is a great way to enjoy all that the Maryland State Parks have to offer. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Where: Online or at most state parks

Price: $75-$100 annually

Maryland has more than 50 state parks with countless trails and opportunities to get into nature. Help the competitive giver in your life relax with the chance to take a walk in the woods, without worrying about park admission fees.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sells an annual park and trail passport that provides unlimited entry into parks for a year. The passport is good for up to 10 people in one vehicle, so the recipient can bring the whole family.

It’s $75 for in-state residents and $100 for out-of-staters. It also includes a 10% discount on state-operated concession items and boat rentals.

Rye whiskey, made locally

Sagamore is moving toward "100% Maryland-made" whiskey. (Sebastian Marin)

Where: Sagamore Spirit, 301 E. Cromwell St. (Or your local liquor store)

Price: Around $39

I love giving — and, OK, receiving — an elevated bottle of booze as a gift. It’s one of the few times I’ll find myself sipping on something a little bit more expensive than what I’d normally stock my liquor cabinet with.

Sagamore Rye Whiskey is, officially, Maryland-made now, after years of outsourcing its production to the Midwest. Seems as good a time as any to grab a bottle and raise a glass.

Make hosting easier

A pre-made charcuterie board Prigel Family Creamery. (Courtesy of Prigel Family Creamery)

Where: Prigel Family Creamery, 4852 Long Green Road, or online

Price: $35-$195

Prigel Family Creamery, based in northern Baltimore County, can make your loved one’s next game night or book club a bit easier by taking care of the charcuterie plate. You can go as simple as a $35 chocolate and cheese plate or as complex as a board with meats, cheeses, snacks and sauces for a party as large as 20 people.

Classy home goods from Good Neighbor

Good Neighbor's varied selection. (Justin Timothy Temple/Good Neighbor)

Where: Good Neighbor, 3827 Falls Road

Price: Varies. $25 for a glass tumbler, $9 for a slotted spatula, $20 for a ceramic tumbler — and much more.

I love stopping by Good Neighbor for an iced coffee on my way to work, but I also love stopping by and imagining how glamorous my life would be if we could stock our entire kitchen with the elegant, classy glassware and flatware that line the shelves.

You can find a few options online, but if you really want to blow someone away, I’d suggest stopping in the shop and browsing the shelves.

An indulgent frozen delivery

This classic pink box is sure to delight the recipient. (Courtesy of Taharka Brothers Ice Cream)

Where: Taharka Brothers’ website

Price: $84 to ship six pints

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Taharka Brothers is an employee-owned operation based in Baltimore that sells my absolute favorite flavors, including the well-beloved Honey Graham. If you order delivery, you get to choose six pints of any combination of flavors — including dairy-free, if that’s your style.

You can try out flavors by purchasing a pint at Lexington Market, Broadway Market, Cross Street Market or R. House. Deliveries come in a bright, pink box that, as a bonus, is sure to make your gift recipient smile.