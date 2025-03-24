In Baltimore, it doesn’t take long for an off-the-cuff response to become a rallying cry.

As you’ve likely seen all over your social media feeds, the latest example comes from University of Maryland, College Park freshman Derik Queen. The men’s basketball star cemented his place in Baltimore sports history Sunday night, first with a buzzer-beater off the glass to send the Terps to the tournament’s Sweet 16 round.

Then came his response to why he felt confident taking the final shot: “I mean, I think I’m from Baltimore, that’s why,” the projected NBA lottery pick told CBS’s Andy Katz.

Less than 24 hours later, Queen’s hometown is celebrating the instant-classic quote as only Charm City can.

Veteran music producer Mighty Mark hit the (sound) boards to create a Baltimore Club edit centered on Queen’s quote. Built on classic elements from DJ Class’ “Tear the Club Up” and “Get Pumped,” along with Mark’s own “Bmore Up in This” with Tate Kobang, the new song is already getting played by the college team’s DJ, Chris Styles, as he warms up for the women’s team’s second-round game later Monday against Alabama.

I direct messaged Mark, born Marquis Gasque, about why he felt Queen’s viral moment needed to be celebrated Club-style. He simply loves when his city gets to “shine on the biggest stage.”

“Queen’s quote about his confidence being thru the roof because he is from Baltimore resonates with me so much because I feel the same way. Baltimore is so resilient and we make it thru a lot so by the time we make it nothing can shake us. 410 all day. Let’s go terps,” he wrote.

At a time when the country’s president is taking shots at Baltimore, sometimes a dose of home-cooked Club is the perfect way to loudly and proudly drown out the haters. Stream “I’m From Baltimore That’s Why (Mighty Mark Remix)” below.

Baltimore choreographer TSU Terry didn’t hesitate to post a dance video set to the remix, too.

Meanwhile, in Hampden, a new salt box design from Baltimore artist Juliet Ames popped up at the intersection of West 37th Street and Elm Avenue. Take one guess what it says.

“You know I couldn’t resist,” Ames wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Queen’s quote naturally lends itself to merch, too. Hoodies and sweatshirts on the Terps’ NIL collective are already for sale, while the apparel company BreakingT is also selling T-shirts with the freshman center’s words emblazoned across the chest.

Something tells me, like Queen’s career on the hardwood, this is all just the beginning.