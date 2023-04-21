What to know and how to grow: Use Earth Day to learn about plants

As Earth Day approaches, the sun continues to shine earlier, brightening our days and warming up the world. (Seasonal depression who?)

We live on a wondrous planet and this Saturday, we get to celebrate it. Learning about the flora around you can be a useful tool to ground yourself. If you have a green thumb, you may already have your go-to plant shops, but where do you learn about the hottest issues and information affecting your yards or potted babies? Here are some suggestions of where to buy — and learn — about plants.

University of Maryland Extension

The University of Maryland Extension Home and Garden Information Center offers many readily available resources, including information about soil testing, updates on invasive species and tips on sustainable gardening. Site visitors can even submit their own personal plant questions to the center’s horticulturists and master gardeners. The program also has an extensive collection of webinars they have presented through the years, and its Maryland Grows blog is updated frequently.

B.Willow

B.Willow in Remington focuses not just on selling, but on the environmental effects of plants and education of customers. Owner Liz Vayda has learned a lot about the houseplant industry while running her business, including how the rise of online sales and growing interest has made a lucrative underground industry for rare and endangered species. “There’s a big incentive for people to harvest from the wild and poach plants,” she said. Her friend Jared Margulies, who holds a doctorate in geography and environment systems from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, “has become sort of an expert in the field” and has taught her a lot about the illegal wildlife trade, Vayda said.

It was through Margulies that Vayda connected with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with which her shop now has a formal partnership. Proceeds from plant purchases go to the organization, including $1 from every cactus, 15% of red list plants and 15% of sales on the 22nd of every month, according to B.Willow’s website. This year, the effect is double: Earth Day is on April 22, and B.Willow has teamed up with Baltimore Tree Trust to donate 10% of sales from the shop on that day to them, too.

Bad Seeds Podcast

Vayda also suggested another educational resource: the “Bad Seeds” podcast, which just launched earlier this month. Created by plant expert Summer Rayne Oakes, it focuses on the insidious houseplants black market and “plunges straight into the underworld of plant crime,” according to its trailer. The fauna may seem to be innocuous, but as the market grows, traffickers are endangering people and the planet with their work. The podcast is a continuation of Oakes’ work; she started a YouTube video series “Plant One On Me” in 2017 to answer questions about houseplants and has since continued to educate around the industry.

Maryland Department of Agriculture

To combat predatory and extractive practices, be sure to use a licensed nursery. The Maryland Department of Agriculture licenses nurseries and “plant dealers” to ensure the supply chain is reputable. They also conduct routine inspections of nurseries to ensure that invasive pests aren’t spreading in the area. The website has information about dangerous pesticides as well, and is a good resource for reputable information about the agricultural state of Maryland in general.

Green Fields Nursery

Green Fields Nursery on Falls Road has been in business for 100 years. General manager Peter Bieneman, who has been there since 1988, has seen the houseplant industry grow in the last 15 or 20 years when Green Fields “really started in earnest stocking interior materials, giving ourselves a more year-round presence.” Bieneman suggests “engaging your local nursery” to learn about plants and seasonal care tips. Now, he says, is a good time to inspect houseplants for insects, diseases and repotting. The team at Green Fields (and other local nurseries) is happy to answer questions for customers both in person and on its Instagram, where it also lets visitors know about upcoming workshops.

Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory

Bieneman suggests that those interested in plants take a visit to the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park. According to their website, the conservatory’s mission is to “foster an appreciation and understanding of plants from around the world and the vital roles they play in our lives.” As a member of the Baltimore City’s Department of Recreation & Parks, the conservatory is a free resource. They regularly host events and exhibits related to plants, and visitors can be sure to see new blooms each time they visit.