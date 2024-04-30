The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The annual Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place returns this week to welcome spring with music, food and, of course, lemon sticks. The two-day event kicks off on Friday, and there will be traffic modifications in place starting Thursday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions around the event:

Road closures starting Thursday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets

Eastbound Mt. Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral to Streets

Westbound Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Street

North and south sides of Madison Street closed from Lovegrove to Morton Streets (lane closures)

Road closures starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets

Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets

Parking restrictions starting Thursday at 8 a.m. until Monday at 12 p.m.

North and south sides of Madison Street from Lovegrove to Charles Streets

Parking restrictions starting Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

North and south sides of Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets

Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets

West side of N. Charles Street from Hamilton to Centre Streets

Parking restrictions from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

North and south sides of Madison Street from St. Paul to Lovegrove Streets

North and south sides of Madison Street from Charles to Cathedral Streets

Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets

In addition to food and music to enjoy, the Flower Mart will also feature several workshops and lectures with flower and plant themes, including flower arranging, paper lotus lantern making and urban tree planting. Performances and workshops are free to attend, and the Flower Mart kicks off with an opening ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m.