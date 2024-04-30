The annual Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place returns this week to welcome spring with music, food and, of course, lemon sticks. The two-day event kicks off on Friday, and there will be traffic modifications in place starting Thursday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions around the event:

Road closures starting Thursday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

Road closures starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

Parking restrictions starting Thursday at 8 a.m. until Monday at 12 p.m.

Parking restrictions starting Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

Parking restrictions from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:

In addition to food and music to enjoy, the Flower Mart will also feature several workshops and lectures with flower and plant themes, including flower arranging, paper lotus lantern making and urban tree planting. Performances and workshops are free to attend, and the Flower Mart kicks off with an opening ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m.

