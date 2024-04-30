The annual Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place returns this week to welcome spring with music, food and, of course, lemon sticks. The two-day event kicks off on Friday, and there will be traffic modifications in place starting Thursday.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation shared the following information on road closures and parking restrictions around the event:
Road closures starting Thursday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:
- Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
- Eastbound Mt. Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral to Streets
- Westbound Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Street
- North and south sides of Madison Street closed from Lovegrove to Morton Streets (lane closures)
Road closures starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:
- Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
- Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets
Parking restrictions starting Thursday at 8 a.m. until Monday at 12 p.m.
- North and south sides of Madison Street from Lovegrove to Charles Streets
Parking restrictions starting Friday at 8 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:
- North and south sides of Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
- Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
- West side of N. Charles Street from Hamilton to Centre Streets
Parking restrictions from Friday at 6 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.:
- North and south sides of Madison Street from St. Paul to Lovegrove Streets
- North and south sides of Madison Street from Charles to Cathedral Streets
- Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets
In addition to food and music to enjoy, the Flower Mart will also feature several workshops and lectures with flower and plant themes, including flower arranging, paper lotus lantern making and urban tree planting. Performances and workshops are free to attend, and the Flower Mart kicks off with an opening ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m.