They’re usually among the trendsetters of the world. We look to them for sartorial nods when they’re on — and to the fashion police when they’re off. With their access to the newest, hottest items, we trust celebrities with helping us sift through the barrage of the latest and greatest things available.

For the holidays, we looked to Maryland’s famous celebs and notables to glean ideas for the perfect gifts, asking them for the favorite thing they have given or received. Here’s what they had to say:

Stevie Walker-Webb

Artistic director, Center Stage

Stevie Walker-Webb, artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage. (VSDavis Photography)

The favorite gift ever received by Tony-nominated Stevie Walker-Webb is a family heirloom, a century-old quilt that has been in his family for five generations. Walker-Webb was given it for Christmas in 2019 from his aunt, Ida Webb.

“There are hundreds of patches made up of fabrics worn by ancestors and other loved ones. It’s now framed and is the center piece of my living room,” Walker-Webb said.

A family heirloom quilt that was given to Stevie Walker-Webb, the creative director of Center Stage. (Courtesy of Stevie Walker-Webb)

Gina Crash

Co-Host, ‘Today’s 101.9 Morning Show’; Host, ‘Spotlight on Maryland’

Gina Crash, co-host of "Today’s 101.9 Morning Show" and host of "Spotlight on Maryland." (Courtesy of Gina Crash)

For Gina Crash, holiday gift giving and receiving starts during Thanksgiving season.

Her sister gives her wine, hard cider or hard seltzer and cheese Advent calendars from Aldi to “usher in the holiday season.”

“It’s a fun tradition of tasting new things leading up to Christmas,” she said. “My aunt sends me a gift card to my favorite hair salon, Laboratorie in Roland Park. It’s a much-appreciated and very useful gift and a great way to support small businesses in Baltimore.”

Liris Crosse

Celebrity model and actress

Randallstown native Liris Crosse, a trailblazer in the full-figure model world, fondly remembers the Barbie styling head that she was given as a child.

“My mom got it for me because I was getting into styling hair and doing my own,” said Crosse, who has appeared as an actress in “The Best Man” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” among other projects.

“That styling head helped me to learn how to braid, finger wave and so much more,” she said. “It brought me so much joy, and I was so excited that my mom made it happen. It’s a beautiful thing when parents see your interests and find tools to encourage you in them.”

Crosse also used those styling skills to help make money doing other people’s hair in high school and also when she has had to do her own hair during her modeling career.

Bailey Anne

Miss Maryland USA

Miss Maryland USA Bailey Anne Kennedy. (Fadil Berisha)

A scent from home was exactly what the barrier-breaking beauty needed while living in Florida. The candle was given to her by a fellow military spouse friend who knew she was homesick for Maryland.

“It smells like crab cakes from Main Street in DTA, Old Bay and 95 rush hour,” she said with a laugh.

This year, the gift she is giving fellow LGBTQIA+ friends, warfighters and their dependents is advice.

“There is in fact, a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Mimi Fletcher

Actress

Mimi Fletcher attends a premiere in West Hollywood, California, in October. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mimi Fletcher, who was raised in Columbia and has appeared in “Ozark,” “Shrinking,” “Shameless,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Waco: The Aftermath,” prefers to give experiences that will make “long-lasting” memories.

For her daughter’s 16th birthday, Fletcher took her to Disney World. It was a combined Christmas and birthday gift since her daughter was born close to the holiday. The pair hit the ground running when they got there getting commemorative pins, walking in a parade, riding in Mickey’s limo, and enjoying other merriment.

“It was one of the best days of my life, and I hope it was the same for my daughter. She said so, at the time, and I am pretty sure I haven’t topped that gift yet.”

Ngozi Olandu Young

Celebrity makeup artist

Ngozi Olandu Young a fashion show in Los Angeles, California, in March. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images For NAACP)

The Pikesville resident, whose previous work includes “Mare of Easttown,” “Watchmen,” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” received a gift that she will cherish for a lifetime. She was given a compilation of behind-the-scenes photos of herself working on a yet-to-be-released project.

“I didn’t even know it had been taken of me working on set,” she said, adding that she was precluded from naming the project. “They were all framed with the project’s name on them. It was such a well-planned and thoughtful wrap gift.”

John Waters

Director

John Waters receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2023. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The “Pope of Trash” picked the book “Gag Reflections: Conquering a Fear of Vomit Through Exposure Therapy” as the favorite gift he has given. The part-memoir, part clinical history was published in 2021 and written by David Yusko and Dara Lovitz.

The reason why it stands out for the Baltimore-based director?

“Just because,” he responded.