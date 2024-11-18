What’s better than getting a gift during the holidays? Giving a gift that has an impact.

There is an endless need for help across Baltimore and the surrounding counties. So, when trying to find a meaningful gift for that person who is notoriously hard to shop for, or maybe has different political views, a charitable gift can work well.

Our list is by no means comprehensive, but here are seven causes to consider supporting this holiday season.

Fight hunger

The Maryland Food Bank helps Marylanders in need through food pantries, soup kitchens and in partnerships with shelters and faith-based organizations.

How to help:

Dedicate a donation on mdfoodbank.org.

Connect children to nature

Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills provides educational programs to children (and adults) and maintains 211 acres of woodlands and wetlands.

How to help:

While the nature center accepts donations, you can also gift a membership. The baseline membership, called “Pathfinder,” includes free, unlimited visits for 12 months, a discount at the nature store and reciprocal benefits at other nature centers across the U.S. Higher tiers come with extra passes. You can buy a membership at explorenature.org.

Help others learn to read

The Anne Arundel County Literacy Council focuses on primarily teaching adults through individualized coaching in reading, writing and math. Volunteers travel to serve a variety of students including those who are incarcerated, have learning challenges, are unhoused and are not native English speakers.

How to help:

The primary way to support the council is through donations. A gift as small as $10 pays for a student workbook, $100 pays for the cost of all reading materials and supplies for one student each year. Donations can be made on icanread.org.

Everyone loves animals

There are many organizations across the region that work tirelessly to help animals in need. The Maryland SPCA, based in Baltimore, is just one. The organization provides care for animals in their shelter, holds community spay/neuter clinics and offers pet food assistance for struggling families.

How to help:

Donations can be made on mdscpa.org.

Clean water for everyone

It’s a basic human right to have access to clean drinking water. Blue Water Baltimore works on water quality issues in the city’s rivers, streams and the harbor. The organization monitors water quality, acts as a watchdog for pollution issues and marshals volunteers to plant trees and clean up the shoreline.

How to help:

The nonprofit accepts donations on bluewaterbaltimore.org, but you can also support the organization through its nursery. The Herring Run Nursery grows over 250 local species of trees, shrubs, vines and wildflowers. You can buy plants on their site.

Make a child smile

Critically ill children and their families face challenges. But the Casey Cares Foundation, headquartered in Columbia, tries to support them, and even provide a little fun. Among their offerings: accessible movie and pizza packages, special birthday parties, new pajamas for hospital stays and grocery gift cards.

How to help: Fifty dollars provides grocery assistance or $150 funds a family outing. Donations can be made on caseycares.org.

