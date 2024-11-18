Holiday shopping can be a headache, but so worth it for people close in our lives whom we want to show we appreciate. Whether it’s for the long-distance friend who religiously communicates through memes, or the coworker who doesn’t entertain office politics and makes the best cup of coffee. Or the relative who’s always trying find a reason for everyone to get together.

Whoever they are, it’s never a bad idea to gift a little bit of solo luxury or something that makes them look and feel good.

Self-care doesn’t require all the bells and whistles one might see on social media. And beauty may very well be in the eye of the holder of a credit card. In other words, it doesn’t have to be too pricey. Leveling up a self-care day or exploring a new beauty routine or hack isn’t a one size fits all, either. You’ll need options.

To keep it local (and charming), these are some self-care and beauty gift ideas for an oh-so-deserving person.

The Spa at The Ivy Hotel has a variety of massages and facials to choose from. (Courtesy: The Ivy Hotel)

A Custom Massage

The Spa at The Ivy Hotel, Varies

Whether it’s deep tissue or reserved for two, a massage is a surefire way to unplug and relax. The Ivy Hotel is a inconspicuous luxury hotel in the city with The Spa on one of their top floors overseeing their outside courtyard. A custom massage will run you between $200 and $380, depending on how long it lasts. There’s also an Ivy Spa Lunch Package for $243 that includes a 60-minute custom facial or massage followed by a light snack and champagne. The package is only offered on certain days and times. Spa gift certificates can be purchased online.

These Earth Elements Soapworks shower steamers release the aroma of eucalyptus and peppermint oils with menthol. (Courtesy: Earth Elements Soapworks)

Breathe Shower Steamers

The rapper GloRilla said it best, “At the end of the day, the day gotta end.” Sometimes a hot shower is the perfect finisher for a hard day’s work. Who says you can’t create your own spa-like treatment at home? These aromatherapy vapors for the shower are filled with eucalyptus and peppermint oils with menthol. The aromatherapy scents can also help relieve stress, headaches and congestion. That’s right, something for your friend with the insufferable allergies.

Harp Vision's Good Energy Cream is plant-based and for all skin types. (Courtesy: April Harper, Co-Founder of Harp Vision)

Good Energy Cream

The season’s getting dry and cold, which means the need to moisturize. The only thing worse than being cold is being cold and ashy. The Good Energy Cream by Harp Vision is for all skin types. The plant-based cream features a blend of bergamot, succulent peach and African tamarind, complemented by warm tonka bean.

And to help you save a few bucks, Harp Vision is offering an exclusive discount with promo code Banner15.

Mount Royal Soaps Bubble Bath is palm- and sulfate-free and won't irritate the skin or eyes. (Courtesy: Mount Royal Soaps)

Lavender Bubble Bath

Don’t be fooled. Kids aren’t the only ones allowed to make the most out of bath time. Time to let the inner child out to play next time a warm bath is calling your name. The bubble bath at Mount Royal Soaps is palm- and sulfate-free and won’t irritate skin or eyes.

SoBotanical's "Calm Your Ass Down" room and linen mist is blended with citrus, lavender, clary sage, blue tansy and many more essential oils. (Courtesy: SoBotanical)

Calm Your Ass Down room and linen mist

Everyone needs to take a chill pill sometimes. It’s not easy being an adult, and sometimes extra effort is necessary to find that calm. The “Calm Your Ass Down mist at SoBotanical includes citrus, lavender, clary sage, blue tansy and many more essential oils. A calmer moment is one spray away.

The "After the Rain" candle by KSM Candle Co. is infused with essential oils, including patchouli, cypress, galbanum, and vetiver. (Courtesy: KSM Candle Co.)

After the Rain candle

Ask people what it smells like after it rains and you’ll likely get a variety of answers. KSM Candle Co. has their take with a candle infused with essential oils, including patchouli, cypress, galbanum and vetiver. Candles are hand-poured into 14-ounce jars and burn for 50 to 60 hours.