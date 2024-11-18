Stockings can sometimes feel like the forgotten member of the holiday gift team, sitting on the bench — or, more likely, tacked to the mantel as the bigger items under the tree get the quarterback treatment. There have been years that my mother’s been like, “Did you check your stocking?” and I’ve been like, “Girl, I was running for the shiny stuff. My bad.”

I’ve compiled a list of locally available goodies to zhuzh up that lonely sock. Fabulous does come in small packages.

Gift card to many businesses in Charles County. (Handout/Yiftee)

Give the gift of an entire county

Can you fit Charles County into a stocking? Surprisingly, yes, in the form of a new digital gift card that unlocks the fun of several area businesses and experiences. Use it to throw axes! Play mini golf against a blacklight! Get your om on at a yoga class! Gifts are available in denominations from $5 to $50, with custom amounts available!

Post-procedure care kit from Epicutis (Handout/LaRaydience)

Bite-sized beauty

LaRaydience Spa, in Howard County’s Savage Mill, is the brainchild of Baltimore native LaRay Abraham Johnson, a U.S. Army vet turned licensed esthetician. Because you can’t live in the spa, they offer a post-procedure care kit from Epicutis including cleaner and serum for your sensitive, perfected skin.

Infinity X1 5000L Dual Power Focusing Flashlight (Handout/Infinity)

Shedding some holiday light — literally

Flashlights are the kind of household essential you don’t think about until you need it. Give someone you love the Infinity X1 5000L Dual Power Focusing Flashlight available at local Costco stores. It’s got three lighting modes and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to five hours from a single charge. So if the Yuletide lights get dim, you can still find the egg nog.

Yo Sabo the game (Handout/Yo Sabo ga)

Learning languages by the fireside with the roasting chestnuts

We can be wary of educational presents, because it seems too much like school, and school’s out for the holidays and how dare you try to sneak in, like, a lesson, MOM. But these Yo Sabo The Game ensures some knowledge disguised as fun, testing players on tricky Spanish words. It can be a drinking game for adult parties, and not so much when playing with family.

Mermaid pen (Handout/AllBrightVibes)

The perfect pen to write that letter to Santa next year

Along with the aforementioned flashlights, pens are one of those necessities that make it inconvenient when you can’t find one. Stephanie Birnbaum of Bel Air offers these magical-looking mermaid pens on her Etsy shop AllBrightVibes. Just $6 each, you can give them in every color!

Teether from LouLou Lollipop (Handout/LouLou Lollipop)

A gorgeous treat for baby’s gums

Teethers are a necessity for little ones, but let’s be honest. In garish plastic colors, they don’t blend into your stylish tot’s esthetic. I’m joking — you don’t care what it looks like if it brings comfort to your cutie. But Loulou Lollipop offers this beautiful wooden teether that doubles as a rattle. Because your kid doesn’t have to look tacky as they teeth.

TigerToes non-slip socks for dogs (Handout/DOK's)

Socks to fill Fido’s sock

Do they know it’s Christmas? Your pet probably does not, but that doesn’t stop pet parents from showering their furry friends with holiday treats. Consider DOK’s TigerToes, ($17.99) non-slip socks for dogs. Not only are they adorable for next year’s greeting cards, but they’re supposed to provide extra support for your senior doggies. Plus, the brand donates to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, giving a good home for pups that are long in the tooth and long in love.