The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

As Pride Month gets underway, we’re also beginning to feel those warmer temperatures that come with summer. There are many events in Howard County to launch into June, from a Pride celebration to a self-defense class, and even craft workshops or a pet adoption event.

Good Vibes and Voices Concert and Event

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

If the sun decides to stay out all day, an outdoor evening of music, lawn games and food will ensue — and it’s free. The county’s Recreation and Parks department organized the event, where residents can also learn about “local resources for service members, veterans and their families.” Entertainment includes the comedian David McOwen, motivational speaker Miguel Sierra and a classic rock cover band called Midnite Run.

Residents can bring lawn chairs and blankets, hang out and eat food from any — or all — of the food trucks that will be there.

The two-hour event will be held at Clover Hill House at Rockburn Branch Park.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If the event is rained out, it will be held on June 27.

SONiA disappear fear concert

7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday

If the first part of the evening wasn’t enough music for you, then head over to Fulton to see “Baltimore’s own Jewish Lesbian International gem Singer-Songwriter,” Sonia Rutstein of the group SONiA disappear fear.

The show will be held in Temple Isaiah, and tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children 10 and under, plus fees. No outside food, candy or nuts are allowed in the temple, but there will be bottled water, coffee, tea and sweets available.

SONiA disappear fear is filling in for Tom Chapin, who had a family emergency and needed to cancel his performance, and ticket holders who do not attend the concert will get a refund, according to the event page.

First Friday, Meow at the Manor

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday

Do you love cats? Do you love beer? If so, there’s a couple things you’re going to want to check out.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Farm cats Maryann and Ginger rule Manor Hill Brewing, a brewery located on Manor Hill Farm in Ellicott City. Because they are so iconic, the brewery is honoring their adopted rescue cats on First Friday with a new beer: Barn Cat’s Meow, which is a hazy double IPA. Maryann and Ginger’s beer will be available in 16-ounce cans and draught.

The cats will be featured on the labels of beer cans and on T-shirts, too. A portion of the proceeds go to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

If the Barn Cat’s Meow left you wanting a new furry friend, stop by again from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday for the adoption event, Meow at the Manor. There will be live music, ice cream and pizza available for most of the day and adoptable pets from BARCS on site until 4 p.m.

Create your own art journal

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Get your craft on at the Bohemian House, an art gallery, gift shop and workshop space in Old Ellicott City. For $40, plus fees, all the materials will be provided to learn how to upcycle a journal.

The first step begins with a cardboard food box, and participants will get hands-on lessons about how to build the journal. They can then decorate the cover and make it their own.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

HoCo Pride

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Celebrate Pride Month at the second-annual HoCo Pride event at Color Burst Park in Columbia. There will be a pet parade — with prizes for best pet costume — a drag story time and numerous vendors and games. The winners of October’s HoCo Pride festival K-12 art contest will be announced, as will HoCo Pride community awards.

To find parking, event organizers recommend arriving early as there is an event at Merriweather Post Pavilion at noon. The event is free, and interested people can reserve a spot by Sunday.

Children’s Day Extravaganza!

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Bring your little one and family members of all ages to explore the Green Farmacy Garden in Fulton, which features 300 native and non-native plant species.

Events include a bug hunt, book reading, plant walk and songs led by local parents. Water with herbal infusions will be provided, as will arts and crafts supplies. It’s recommended that attendees bring chairs or blankets, food, utensils and food containers, a refillable water bottle, and any instrument or art that will facilitate relaxation, flow and healing. A restroom will be on-site.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Free tickets are sold out, but tickets with a donation are available until Sunday. If there is rain, the new event date will be June 30.

Self-defense class

7 p.m. Monday

Start next week feeling empowered at a free trial of a self-defense class at Watchdog Krav Maga in Elkridge.

There is no prior experience required to attend the class, and instructors will teach “practical exercises and teach you effective self-defense strategies.”

Registration for the free class ends on Monday, and interested people can only attend one free class. The minimum age to join is 15 years old, and there is no one too old to learn self-defense techniques.