Looking for the perfect holiday gift that’s more personal than what you’d find at a big-box store? Howard County is full of charming boutiques and small businesses offering one-of-a-kind treasures that are sure to wow everyone on your list.

Sweet Elizabeth Jane in Ellicott City (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Sweet Elizabeth Jane in Ellicott City is the ultimate spot for cozy, stylish finds. Whether you’re shopping for home decor, trendy clothing or holiday accessories, this beautifully curated store has something special for everyone. Its holiday collection is full of warm, nostalgic items that make the perfect gifts for friends, family (or even yourself — I’ve found some of my favorite jeans and sweaters here).

Lo & Co in Highland (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Head over to Lo & Co in Highland for cute coffee mugs, handmade accessories and gorgeous gifts from Clarksville Flower Station. This boutique is brimming with holiday spirit, offering everything from artisanal teas to beautiful flower arrangements. It’s the perfect spot to find a thoughtful gift for a friend, teacher or loved one who enjoys a little holiday cheer.

E.C. Pops in Ellicott City (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

And don’t forget the little ones. E.C. Pops in Ellicott City is a fun, whimsical store filled with sweet treats, popcorn flavors galore and unique gifts for kids. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or something sweet to bring to a holiday gathering, this shop has plenty of festive options.

The Family Room in Laytonsville (Claire Duarte for The Baltimore Banner)

Just 20 minutes from Columbia, The Family Room in Laytonsville has everything to create that perfect cozy vibe. From gorgeous ornaments to handcrafted mugs and delicious small-batch snacks, this shop has it all. Their locally made candles and home accents bring a special touch to any space, making it an ideal spot to find thoughtful, heartwarming gifts this season.

So, skip the mall and support local this holiday season.

As a little holiday bonus, don’t miss out on the cozy winter Girls Night Out in Ellicott City! This is the perfect evening to explore all the Main Street magic while snagging unique holiday gifts.

Here’s the scoop:

📅 When: Thursday, Nov. 21

⏰ Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

📍 Where: Howard County Welcome Center, 8267 Main St., Ellicott City

Grab your map and list of exclusive specials at the main tent (right by the Welcome Center), and with a $10 donation, you’ll get a festive Old Ellicott City ceramic mug to keep you cozy all night. I’ll be there hunting for treasures, soaking up the holiday vibes, and, let’s be real, probably grabbing one of everything on my list.

Claire Duarte is the founder of THE COLUMBIA MOM and a local expert on everything Howard County. When she’s not exploring new spots, she’s sharing the best of what the area has to offer with her readers and followers. Catch her latest adventures at thecolumbiamdmom.com.