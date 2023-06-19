“Today we are watching the teaching of that history being attacked, and it is our duty to ensure that we are properly educating all of our children about the good, the bad, and even the ugly truths,” Moore told The Banner. “This Juneteenth, I’m thinking about all of the brave Marylanders that helped fight against slavery in America — leaders like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman who put their lives on the line to make our country better. I like to think that every day we’re fighting to build a Maryland that they would be proud of.”