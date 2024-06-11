The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Actor Kevin Spacey revealed that he’s millions of dollars in debt, can’t pay his bills and is moving his belongings into storage ahead of an auction Thursday of his waterfront Baltimore home.

Spacey broke down crying when discussing the auction and his debts during an interview published Tuesday with the British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

“This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, and my house is being sold at auction,” Spacey said. “I’m not sure where I’m going to live now.”

Spacey has lived for about the past seven years in a $5.65 million mansion that has been listed as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home.” The distinctive house of 9,000 square feet floats on a pier in the Inner Harbor. The actor moved there while filming the hit Netflix series “House of Cards.”

He told Morgan that he owes “many millions” and had considered filing for bankruptcy. Spacey’s monthly mortgage payments had been set at $20,230, but he fell behind after he was fired from “House of Cards” and sued in Manhattan for allegedly making a sexual advance on a teenage boy in the 1980s. Jurors sided with Spacey in the case.

Nine months later, a London jury acquitted Spacey of sexual assault. The actor told jurors in London that he had been out of work for six years since the first sex abuse allegations came out against him.

A debt collection agency filed the foreclosure case against Spacey two years ago. The auction had been set for February, but was postponed for an attempt at mediation. His attorneys at least twice participated in mediation, but have been unable to avoid the public sale, according to court records.

His homeowners’ association has also filed a lien against the property for $31,000 in monthly assessments and attorneys fees.

“I still owe a lot of legal bills,” he told Morgan.

Spacey has kept a low profile in Baltimore, though he’s occasionally recognized while walking his dog or dining at the Sagamore Pendry hotel. He once took the stage unannounced to sing at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club.

The actor and his attorney in the foreclosure case have not previously returned messages from The Banner.

In recent months, Spacey has eased back into public view and granted more interviews. He returned to acting last year, albeit with a voice-only part, in the December release of “Control.”

“What are you going to do?” Morgan asked him Tuesday.

“Get back on the horse,” Spacey said. “Get back on the horse.”