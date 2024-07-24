Time has almost run out for Kevin Spacey to save his waterfront Baltimore mansion from auction.

The actor’s home, worth more than $5 million, is set for public auction Thursday morning outside of the Baltimore Circuit Court. A debt collection firm has been trying to foreclose on Spacey’s home and sell the house for more than two years, but two previously scheduled auctions have been canceled.

The house of more than 9,000 square feet floats on a pier that stretches into the Patapsco River from Federal Hill. It’s been listed as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home.”

The auction house suggests an opening bid of $1.5 million for Thursday’s sale. A buyer must pay a $100,000 deposit.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Actor Kevin Spacey walks his dog around Fort McHenry on March 26, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Last month, Spacey publicly revealed that he’s millions of dollars in debt, can’t pay his bills and was moving his belongings into storage. He broke down when discussing the auction and his debts during an interview with the British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He told Morgan that he owes “many millions” and had considered filing for bankruptcy. Spacey’s monthly mortgage payments had been set at $20,230, according to court records, but he fell behind after he was fired from “House of Cards” and sued in Manhattan over an allegation that he made a sexual advance on a teenage boy in the 1980s. Jurors sided with Spacey in the case.

Nine months after that decision, a London jury acquitted Spacey of sexual assault. The actor told jurors in London that he had been out of work for six years since the first sex abuse allegations came out against him.

A two-episode documentary series about the actor also aired this year and is streaming on Max. “Spacey Unmasked” explores the actor’s behavior going back decades. Spacey fired back publicly online, writing that he had requested the filmmakers “afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.” Stars such as Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, meanwhile, have spoken out in Spacey’s defense.

Spacey was honored at the 21st Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Armenia this month.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The debt collection agency filed the foreclosure case against Spacey in April 2022. His attorneys at least twice participated in mediation, but have been unable to avoid the public sale, according to court records. His homeowners’ association has also filed a lien against the property, accusing Spacey of not paying monthly assessments and attorneys fees.

Spacey has kept a low profile in Baltimore, though he’s occasionally recognized while walking his dog or dining at the Sagamore Pendry hotel. He once took the stage unannounced to sing at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club.

The actor and his attorney in the foreclosure case have not returned messages from The Banner.

Follow The Banner Thursday for more coverage of the auction.