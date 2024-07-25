Kevin Spacey’s waterfront Baltimore mansion sold at public auction Thursday morning for $3.24 million.

The actor bought the home of more than 9,000 square feet for $5.65 million seven years ago. The house floats on a pier that stretches into the Patapsco River from Federal Hill. It’s been listed as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home.”

The bidding opened Thursday at $1.5 million and the terms required the buyer to pay a $100,000 deposit. There was no sign of Spacey at the auction.

The man who won the house at auction said he was bidding on behalf of another buyer and directed questions to the buyer’s real estate agent Sam Sheibani. The agent declined to identify the buyer, but described him as a local businessman.

“I can’t tell you who bought it yet,” Sheibani said.

A debt collection firm has been trying to foreclose on Spacey’s home and sell the property for more than two years. Last month, Spacey publicly revealed that he’s millions of dollars in debt, can’t pay his bills and was moving his belongings into storage. He broke down when discussing the auction and his debts during an interview with the British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Spacey’s monthly mortgage payments had been set at $20,230, according to court records, but he fell behind after he was fired from the Netflix political drama “House of Cards” and sued in Manhattan for allegedly making a sexual advance on a teenage boy in the 1980s, which the actor denied. Jurors sided with Spacey in the case.

Nine months later, a London jury acquitted Spacey of sexual assault. The actor told jurors in London that he had been out of work for 6 years since the first sex abuse allegations came out against him.

A two-episode documentary series about the actor also aired this year and is streaming on Max. “Spacey Unmasked” explores the actor’s behavior going back decades. Spacey fired back publicly online, writing that he had requested the filmmakers “afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.” Stars such as Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson have spoken out in Spacey’s defense.

Spacey was honored at the 21st Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Armenia this month.

The debt collection agency filed the foreclosure case against Spacey in April 2022. His attorneys at least twice participated in mediation, but were unable to avoid the public sale. His homeowners’ association also filed a lien against the property for unpaid monthly assessments and attorneys fees.

Spacey has kept a low profile in Baltimore, though he’s occasionally recognized while walking his dog or dining at the Sagamore Pendry hotel. He once took the stage unannounced to sing at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club.

The actor and his attorney in the foreclosure case have not returned messages from The Banner.

This is a developing story.