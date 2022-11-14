Holiday gift ideas for kids

Wingspan: (Ages 14+)

For families who have been following The Banner’s chimney swift story, this one’s especially for you.

Bird enthusiasts can’t stop “raven” about this game. This one is for the older kids in your life who are ready to take on a more challenging board game. The game will last about an hour and there is a learning curve, but it’s great fun that will have your spirits soaring. The object is to attract as many birds (with high points) to your network of wildlife preserves. There are eggs and food tokens involved too.