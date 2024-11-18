I know it’s tempting to pull up Amazon and order a piece of quick and cheap plastic. But then you go to wrap it and notice it’s called “Xzlmpapjiczx.” And what were working conditions like in the factory where it was made?
This year, keep the merry in Maryland: Shop local. Our state exudes art and creativity like Old Bay and humidity. We are fortunate to be surrounded by talented artisans and locally owned shops.
Jeff Bezos doesn’t need any more of your money, but these local makers do. When you support local artists, and the shops that sell their work, you empower creators to keep creating. And that might be the best gift of all.
Shorty’s Toilet Ornament
Found Studio Shop
Remember the moment during the pandemic when Mayor Brandon Scott said, “Shorty, pull your mask up, man?” He was addressing longtime activist Baltimore Duane “Shorty” Davis, who leaves embellished toilets in public places as a form of creative protest. Now Davis has created a line of cute and quirky toilet ornaments to decorate your home. As a bonus, Davis is using the proceeds to feed people in need through his BBQ project.
Matchbox Crankie Kit
Etsy, $6
What’s a crankie? Not just my semi-permanent perimenopausal state of mind, it’s a handmade, hand-cranked animation. I wrote about Baltimore artist Katherine Fahey’s crankie on Black Cat Island back in the fall. Now you can give your creative friend a chance to make their own miniature crankie with a kit Fahey makes and sells in her Etsy shop.
Ant Farm t-shirt
SamBarsky.com, $45
You’ve likely seen Sam Barsky’s iconic hand-knit sweaters— which pay homage to the Eiffel Tower, the Golden Gate Bridge and other places that he has visited— on social media, where hundreds of thousands follow the Baltimore-based folk artist. Now you can buy an original Barsky design on a t-shirt that mimics the look of a sweater. There’s a design for Hannukah, the Nutcracker and several lovely landscapes, but my favorite is the ant farm, a perfect gift for any member of your colony.
Bring on the Matriarchy T-shirt
Imogene Grey, $34
Maybe I’m biased because I’m a mom, but I really think the world needs more moms running things. We wouldn’t start wars. We’d make sure everyone had enough to eat. (That includes your vegetables too, please!) We’d keep humanity happily humming along, as we do our homes and our families. When I need some extra woman power, I wear my “Bring on the Matriarchy” T-shirt created by Hampden artist Stevie Oliver. There’s also a sticker, tote bag and kids’ T-shirt emblazoned with the ethereal design.
Van the Man’s Wonder Balm
Found Studio Shop, $12
Van Smith is an all-around great person, a writer, photographer, father and now the creator of Van the Man’s Wonder Balm, made with organic shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and beeswax. Use it on your lips, your skin, or even treat wood and leather with the creamy balm.
Daily Inspirations Heaven’s Light Knife Block
MADE by Intineris, $40
This colorful, one-of-a-kind artwork looks like it could be on display at the American Visionary Art Museum. But it was made by Brian Bailey-Hawkins, an artist with autism at Itineris, a Woodberry nonprofit that provides education, career and support services to adults with autism. The MADE by Itineris online shop includes unique art, cards, jewelry and home goods created by artists in the program.
Library Banner Scout Pack
Sew Lab USA, $88
How cute is this backpack, which contains a laptop sleeve and plenty of room for all your supplies? But the best part is that it is made from vinyl signs that once hung in a Baltimore library. The bag, and all the other stylish products from Sew Lab USA, are made in Baltimore by Cecilia Grimm and Jeremiah Jones, partners in life and work.
Ceramic Mug
Kate Rowe Creations, $35
There’s something so centering about sipping tea from a handmade mug. Pick up a beautiful ceramic mug made by local potter, writer and mom Kate Rowe at Gundalow Gourmet at the Shops in Kenilworth. Rowe’s works will also be for sale at several other local shops and makers’ markets throughout the region this season.
Mini Baltimore Salt Box
The Broken Plate Co., $25
What could be more Baltimore than the salt boxes that artist Juliet Ames adorns with her witty designs? They’re creative, they’re utilitarian and they’re quite literally gritty, just like our beloved city. Bring that classic salt box style to a friend’s home with Ames’ mini salt box, just the right size to hold sugar packets, toothpicks, or, of course, table salt. Find Ames’ work at many local shops, her studio at the Mill Centre in Hampden, or her website, where she also sells unique jewelry made from broken plates.
Scapegoat jacket
LandisExpandis.com, $200
Beloved Baltimore musician and artist Landis Expandis, who has dealt with serious health struggles in recent years, has created an incredible line of wearable art. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, like this scapegoat jacket, which he painted, sewed and studded by hand. Truly the GOAT.
