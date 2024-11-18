I know it’s tempting to pull up Amazon and order a piece of quick and cheap plastic. But then you go to wrap it and notice it’s called “Xzlmpapjiczx.” And what were working conditions like in the factory where it was made?

This year, keep the merry in Maryland: Shop local. Our state exudes art and creativity like Old Bay and humidity. We are fortunate to be surrounded by talented artisans and locally owned shops.

Jeff Bezos doesn’t need any more of your money, but these local makers do. When you support local artists, and the shops that sell their work, you empower creators to keep creating. And that might be the best gift of all.

Local activist Duane "Shorty" Davis, famous for placing toilets around town as a form of protest, has crafted miniature toilet ornaments. He uses the proceeds to feed those in need. (Handout/Courtesy of Found Studio Shop)

Shorty’s Toilet Ornament

Remember the moment during the pandemic when Mayor Brandon Scott said, “Shorty, pull your mask up, man?” He was addressing longtime activist Baltimore Duane “Shorty” Davis, who leaves embellished toilets in public places as a form of creative protest. Now Davis has created a line of cute and quirky toilet ornaments to decorate your home. As a bonus, Davis is using the proceeds to feed people in need through his BBQ project.

These tiny kits, fashioned by Baltimore artist Katherine Fahey, are a fun introduction to the art of crankie making. (handout/Courtesy of Etsy/ Katherine Fahey)

Matchbox Crankie Kit

What’s a crankie? Not just my semi-permanent perimenopausal state of mind, it’s a handmade, hand-cranked animation. I wrote about Baltimore artist Katherine Fahey’s crankie on Black Cat Island back in the fall. Now you can give your creative friend a chance to make their own miniature crankie with a kit Fahey makes and sells in her Etsy shop.

This t-shirt looks like one of Sam Barsky's iconic sweaters-- until you get close and see it's made of a soft and stretchy lightweight fabric. (handout/Courtesy of Sam Barsky)

Ant Farm t-shirt

You’ve likely seen Sam Barsky’s iconic hand-knit sweaters— which pay homage to the Eiffel Tower, the Golden Gate Bridge and other places that he has visited— on social media, where hundreds of thousands follow the Baltimore-based folk artist. Now you can buy an original Barsky design on a t-shirt that mimics the look of a sweater. There’s a design for Hannukah, the Nutcracker and several lovely landscapes, but my favorite is the ant farm, a perfect gift for any member of your colony.

Hampden artist Stevie Oliver's "Bring on the matriarchy" designs feel particularly timely this winter. (handout/Courtesy Stevie Oliver/ Imogene Grey)

Bring on the Matriarchy T-shirt

Maybe I’m biased because I’m a mom, but I really think the world needs more moms running things. We wouldn’t start wars. We’d make sure everyone had enough to eat. (That includes your vegetables too, please!) We’d keep humanity happily humming along, as we do our homes and our families. When I need some extra woman power, I wear my “Bring on the Matriarchy” T-shirt created by Hampden artist Stevie Oliver. There’s also a sticker, tote bag and kids’ T-shirt emblazoned with the ethereal design.

Van Smith's handcrafted balm soothes chapped lips, dry hands and even leather and wood. (handout/Courtesy of Found Studio Shop)

Van the Man’s Wonder Balm

Van Smith is an all-around great person, a writer, photographer, father and now the creator of Van the Man’s Wonder Balm, made with organic shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and beeswax. Use it on your lips, your skin, or even treat wood and leather with the creamy balm.

(handout/Courtesy of MADE by Itineris)

Daily Inspirations Heaven’s Light Knife Block

This colorful, one-of-a-kind artwork looks like it could be on display at the American Visionary Art Museum. But it was made by Brian Bailey-Hawkins, an artist with autism at Itineris, a Woodberry nonprofit that provides education, career and support services to adults with autism. The MADE by Itineris online shop includes unique art, cards, jewelry and home goods created by artists in the program.

These one-of-kind backpacks made by Sew Lab USA are crafted from vinyl banners that used to hang in a Baltimore library. (handout/Courtesy of Sew Lab USA)

Library Banner Scout Pack

How cute is this backpack, which contains a laptop sleeve and plenty of room for all your supplies? But the best part is that it is made from vinyl signs that once hung in a Baltimore library. The bag, and all the other stylish products from Sew Lab USA, are made in Baltimore by Cecilia Grimm and Jeremiah Jones, partners in life and work.

Kate Rowe's handmade mugs are available in many unique designs. (Handout/Courtesy of Kate Rowe)

Ceramic Mug

There’s something so centering about sipping tea from a handmade mug. Pick up a beautiful ceramic mug made by local potter, writer and mom Kate Rowe at Gundalow Gourmet at the Shops in Kenilworth. Rowe’s works will also be for sale at several other local shops and makers’ markets throughout the region this season.

In addition to decorating full-size salt boxes around town, artist Juliet Ames makes cute mini saltboxes for the kitchen table. (handout/Courtesy of Juliet Ames)

Mini Baltimore Salt Box

What could be more Baltimore than the salt boxes that artist Juliet Ames adorns with her witty designs? They’re creative, they’re utilitarian and they’re quite literally gritty, just like our beloved city. Bring that classic salt box style to a friend’s home with Ames’ mini salt box, just the right size to hold sugar packets, toothpicks, or, of course, table salt. Find Ames’ work at many local shops, her studio at the Mill Centre in Hampden, or her website, where she also sells unique jewelry made from broken plates.

Musician and artist Landis Expandis painted, sewed and studded this jacket by hand. (handou/Courtesy of Landis Expandis)

Scapegoat jacket

Beloved Baltimore musician and artist Landis Expandis, who has dealt with serious health struggles in recent years, has created an incredible line of wearable art. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, like this scapegoat jacket, which he painted, sewed and studded by hand. Truly the GOAT.