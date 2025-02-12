As Valentine’s Day approaches, you can exact stinky revenge and help the cause of animal conservation at the same time.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, for a minimum of $5, will let you name a pile of elephant dung after an ex. Or anyone, really.

“There is some fun pettiness to be celebrated this time of year,” said Shannon Brown, vice president for strategy and development at the zoo.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t “have to be a time of year where it’s all lovey-dovey, gushy,” Brown said.

In the ten days or so since the zoo started the campaign, they’ve been flush with donors: Brown said it’s brought in about $1,000 — which represents dozens and dozens of small donors.

The donation to the zoo earns you a PDF certificate (yes, featuring a close-up of a pile of elephant poo) that you can customize before presenting to your ex, frenemy or nemesis.

Brown made it clear the zoo is not “actually monetizing a byproduct of any animal” for the fundraiser. There will be no deliveries clogging up mailboxes.

The wintertime fundraiser helps the zoo bring in cash at a time when daily visitors are low, compared to the warmer periods of the year.

“These small things like this really have a tremendous impact to our bottom line,” Brown said. “Being able to bring money in now is important.”

The specific theme — poop — isn’t just for catching attention and getting laughs. It’s also to highlight important conservation work at The Maryland Zoo. Since 2023, the zoo has been composting some of its animal waste and turning it into fuel.

The zoo’s conservation work extends through the state and around the world, too, said Mike Evitts, a spokesperson.

“Every person who comes through the front gate supports the zoo,“ he said. ”And we’re not just working here in Baltimore.”