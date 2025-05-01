The place that brought us Joker’s Jinx, Superman-Ride of Steel and the newest ride, Ragin’ Cajun, will be no more.

Say goodbye to Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, which will close after the 2025 operating season, its parent company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, announced today. The park’s final operating day will be Nov. 2.

All 2025 season passes and tickets will be honored throughout the final operating season at Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, the company said.

The park, which featured nine rollercoasters, employed 70 full-time associates. Severance and other benefits will be provided to all eligible associates, the company said in a release.

The 500-acre property will be marketed for redevelopment, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said in the release. CBRE has been hired by the company to help sell the property.

In recent years, the property had been marred by safety concerns, including brawls in 2021 that caused it to reduce hours, according to The Washington Post.

A representative for the property did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The closure of the amusement park is “not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s financial results in 2025,” the release says.

The office of Prince George’s County acting executive Tara H. Jackson was saddened by news of the closure.

“For decades, Six Flags has been more than just a theme park — it is a cherished part of our county’s identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity," a release from the office said, adding that the park “provides other valuable job opportunities, supporting our local economy.”

Jackson’s office promised to work closely with “Six Flags and other stakeholders to guide a thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit.”