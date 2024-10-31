In case you haven’t noticed, witches are everywhere nowadays (see, for example, #witchesofinstagram and #witchtok, currently with 7.2 million posts). The broad term “witchcraft” includes Wiccans (a nature-based religion recognized by the U.S. government), many neopagans and the seemingly endless variety of witches who identify as traditional witches, green witches, hereditary witches, hedge witches and even kitchen witches.
Whether you’ve come out of the broom closet as an open and proud witch or you just enjoy the witchy aesthetic, you can’t just wander into your local Target to buy the herbs, crystals and other tools of the craft. Luckily, the region offers plenty of shops where you can find the perfect materials for your next ritual.
General warning: You may end up smelling like incense after shopping at any of these locations ... but that goes with the territory.
Crystals, Candles, & Cauldrons
927B W. 36th St., Baltimore
The name says it all. Crystals, Candles, & Cauldrons in Hampden stocks everything a witch might need, with a special emphasis on crystals and gemstones. But there are plenty of religious-themed candles for folk magic practitioners, as well as the herbs and oils favored by practitioners of hoodoo and conjure.
Botanica Chango
516 S. Broadway, Baltimore
Botanica Chango on Broadway in Fells Point is popular among many in the Latino community, because it’s one of the only stores of its kind in the area that sells materials used by practitioners of Candomblé, Espiritismo, Santeria and related spiritual traditions. The prayer candle section is huge, from Saint Michael and the Virgin Mary to popular folk saint Santa Muerte. There is also an extensive selection of spiritual baths, religious statuary, herbs, soaps, oils, perfumes and incense. Don’t be afraid to ask if you have a particular need in mind. The staff is friendly and eager to help.
The Turning Wheel Bookstore
7942 Belair Rd., Nottingham
Longtime owner Tony Schlerf calls The Turning Wheel the “Walmart of new age,” and the store fits the bill.
Whether you’re into witchcraft, Norse paganism or anything that falls under the broad spectrum of new age spiritual practices, you’ll find what you need here, from a ginormous selection of crystals and gems, statues and incense to pentacles, chalices and — increasingly rare in stores of this sort — books. There’s even a rack of robes, so you can look your best when working your magic.
The Crystal Fox
311 Main St., Laurel
The Crystal Fox has been a fixture on Main Street in Laurel for years, drawing practitioners and the curious from Baltimore and D.C.
Though it carries an enormous stock of crystals, incense, herbs and jewelry, it remains the best place to shop for new age and metaphysical books, covering everything from astrology to Wicca. And nowhere else has as vast and varied a selection of tarot decks.
Bazaar
3534 Chestnut Ave., Baltimore
If you really want to find items that are, well, bizarre, you can’t beat this Hampden curiosity shop to pique your morbid tastes.
Need an animal or (gulp) real human skull to add creepy vibes to your office? Bazaar has them (and, in case you’re wondering, the animal and human bones are legally and ethically sourced). I especially love the weird candles, with scents of “Abandoned Hospital,” “Overgrown Cemetery” and “Mummification,” and the collection of antique funeral implements.
When you’re done shopping, you can buy a ticket to take a self-guided tour of Witch Board Museum Baltimore upstairs.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.