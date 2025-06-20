This year’s AFRAM festival will shine a spotlight on major musicians like Patti LaBelle, Saweetie and Juvenile on its Main Stage. But before you “back that azz up,” don’t forget the Roots and Family Stage — a performance space bustling with Baltimore-raised artists, local entertainment and even a talent show.

AFRAM, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, has celebrated Black culture, arts, businesses and more for nearly 50 years. This Friday and Saturday, audiences can experience 745 acres of vendors and entertainment for free from noon to 9 p.m. at Druid Hill Park.

The Black Arts District scoured over 100 applications to pick the lineup for the Roots and Family Stage, which will also host a talent show with a $1,000 prize.

Nearly all the artists on that stage, ranging from theater troupes to performance artists to musicians, are from Baltimore.

On June 21, the following artists will perform:

Wombwork Productions

Brandon Gaines

Iahial

John Tyler

Davon Fleming

Cierra Lione

Brandon Kanion

Ainae

Lor Xay Xay

Tim Trees

Cierra Lione is a multifaceted artist whose jazz and blues music is inspired by Nina Simone. She even taught herself piano to play the Black music legend at Arena Players Incorporated, the oldest operating African American community theater in the country.

As a Baltimore native, she sees AFRAM as a vital moment for the city — an opportunity for people of all ages to dance, sing, and commune together.

In regard to this celebration, Lione wants her audience to know, “Your joy is free and your birthright.”

Davon Fleming is performing at AFRAM for the second time. The first followed his stint on NBC’s “The Voice,” a reality singing competition show.

Fleming attended AFRAM annually as a kid with his highly musical family, so performing there is like a reunion for the Park Heights native.

“It’s like family. You feel extremely comfortable, and more comfortable on this kind of stage than most,” Fleming said.

Fleming hopes to bring high energy and a sense of community to the stage: “I want to add color in this masterpiece called life.”

On Sunday, there will be a whole new host of performances, including the talent show. The lineup that day includes:

L Stringz and the Gentlemen

Legend Awards

Talent Show

kolpeace

AZ

Joi Carter

Yung Brazi

Trigga Half Krazy

“We want to financially support local talent, so we see booking artists as a core part of our programming goals,” said Kenneth Something, the director of programs at the Black Arts District. The organization’s goal is to provide artists with the resources they need to continue working.

In addition to monetary intentions, the festival is also a major opportunity for artists to get on stage.

“AFRAM is a huge event that brings thousands and thousands of folks. We see this as an opportunity for an artist to share their work and their talent with new audiences,” Something said.

The talent show was born from these goals, which has nine local artists in contention. Here are the competitors:

Chaz Warhol

Black Los

Sadia

Precious Jewel

Kobe Morrison

Mooda Coolin

Tayybandz

Jaleesa Cowan

Nia Monae

All the talent show members and performers booked by the Black Arts District for this weekend will be added to their artist registry. This helps more local performers get discovered, booked and, in keeping with the organization’s main goal, paid.

Swing by the Roots and Family Stage this weekend to see the talent in action.