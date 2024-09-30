The dark, rainy weather didn’t deter the crowds who flocked to the All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia this weekend. Thousands of people showed up in their best outfits and favorite artist’s merchandise and sang the weekend away with headliners Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Laufey, Bleachers and Janelle Monáe.

This year’s festival marked 10 years of All Things Go and was celebrated with a packed lineup, as well as a new festival location. Performers traveled between Columbia and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, over the weekend.

Ethel Cain performs during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Ethel Cain performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Fans react to Ethel Cain’s performance during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Fans react to Ethel Cain’s performance. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
The All Things Go Festival mascot, Boomfy, receives a friendship bracelet from a festival attendant at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
The All Things Go Festival mascot, Boomfy, receives a friendship bracelet from a festival attendee. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
All Things Go festival attendants stand in the mud at the Pavilion stage on the first day of the festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
All Things Go festival attendees stood in mud amidst the rainy weekend. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

At Merriweather, festivalgoers bopped between the Chrysalis stage and the main stage under the pavilion, muddying their shoes as they trekked between the two. Seen among the crowds were sparkling outfits, flowing skirts and many, many pink cowboy hats — a nod to a star who was conspicuously absent from the concert.

Janelle Monáe performs during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Janelle Monáe performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
The Kennedy Center Orchestra performs with Laufey as the headliner for the first day of the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
The Kennedy Center Orchestra performs with Laufey as the headline act on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Laufey performs with the Kennedy Center Orchestra during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Laufey performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Hozier performs as the headlining artist during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Headliner Hozier performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

While more than 30 artists performed, including Remi Wolf, Del Water Gap, Conan Gray and The Japanese House, the original lineup featured Chappell Roan, a pop star who quickly rose to stardom after performing at Coachella this spring. After the “Pink Pony Club” singer faced backlash for comments about the presidential election, she dropped out of the festival one day before it began.

Promoters worked quickly to fill Roan’s spot with indie pop band MUNA taking her hourlong slot on Sunday.

Fans gather to watch Bleachers perform during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Fans gather to watch Bleachers perform on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Remi Wolf performs during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Remi Wolf performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Julien Baker tunes her guitar during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Julien Baker tunes her guitar on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

MUNA, the three-member band from Los Angeles headlined Saturday for the first day of the festival in New York and traveled to Columbia for Sunday’s lineup, where they played a cover of Roan’s song “Good Luck, Babe!”

The day Roan was scheduled to perform, hundreds of people wore the singer’s merchandise and themed outfits, including someone dressed as the Statue of Liberty — just like Roan when she performed at Governors Ball in New York in June.

Megan Bosisio poses for a portrait in an outfit inspired by Chappell Roan’s Statue of Liberty drag look at Gov Ball during the second day of All Things Go at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Megan Bosisio wore an outfit inspired by Chappell Roan’s Statue of Liberty costume from the Governor’s Ball. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

“Her not being here is a bummer obviously ... [but] still dressing up and supporting her not being here, it’s an ode to her in a way.”

Megan Bosisio, attendee

At the merchandise tents, Roan’s items were on sale, along with official All Things Go merch like a baseball cap with “All Things Go Music Festival” in pink letters on camouflage print, similar to Roan’s “Midwest Princess” hat.

Despite her absence, the crowd seemed pleased. By the end of Day 2, the seats and lawn section were packed for Hozier’s performance. The rain drizzled as the night came to a close, an official end to a decades’ worth of fun at All Things Go.

Del Water Gap performs during the second day of All Things Go at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Del Water Gap performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Briston Maroney performs during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Briston Maroney performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Conan Gray performs during the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Conan Gray performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)
Attendees at the All Things Go music festival pack up their muddy blankets and depart Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Attendees at the All Things Go music festival pack up their muddy blankets at the end of the festival. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

This article has been updated to correct the name of Boomfy, the All Things Go mascot, in a photo caption.