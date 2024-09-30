The dark, rainy weather didn’t deter the crowds who flocked to the All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia this weekend. Thousands of people showed up in their best outfits and favorite artist’s merchandise and sang the weekend away with headliners Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Laufey, Bleachers and Janelle Monáe.

This year’s festival marked 10 years of All Things Go and was celebrated with a packed lineup, as well as a new festival location. Performers traveled between Columbia and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, over the weekend.

Ethel Cain performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Fans react to Ethel Cain’s performance. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

The All Things Go Festival mascot, Boomfy, receives a friendship bracelet from a festival attendee. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner) All Things Go festival attendees stood in mud amidst the rainy weekend. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

At Merriweather, festivalgoers bopped between the Chrysalis stage and the main stage under the pavilion, muddying their shoes as they trekked between the two. Seen among the crowds were sparkling outfits, flowing skirts and many, many pink cowboy hats — a nod to a star who was conspicuously absent from the concert.

Janelle Monáe performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

The Kennedy Center Orchestra performs with Laufey as the headline act on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Laufey performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Headliner Hozier performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

While more than 30 artists performed, including Remi Wolf, Del Water Gap, Conan Gray and The Japanese House, the original lineup featured Chappell Roan, a pop star who quickly rose to stardom after performing at Coachella this spring. After the “Pink Pony Club” singer faced backlash for comments about the presidential election, she dropped out of the festival one day before it began.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Promoters worked quickly to fill Roan’s spot with indie pop band MUNA taking her hourlong slot on Sunday.

Fans gather to watch Bleachers perform on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Remi Wolf performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner) Julien Baker tunes her guitar on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

MUNA, the three-member band from Los Angeles headlined Saturday for the first day of the festival in New York and traveled to Columbia for Sunday’s lineup, where they played a cover of Roan’s song “Good Luck, Babe!”

The day Roan was scheduled to perform, hundreds of people wore the singer’s merchandise and themed outfits, including someone dressed as the Statue of Liberty — just like Roan when she performed at Governors Ball in New York in June.

Megan Bosisio wore an outfit inspired by Chappell Roan’s Statue of Liberty costume from the Governor’s Ball. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

“Her not being here is a bummer obviously ... [but] still dressing up and supporting her not being here, it’s an ode to her in a way.” Megan Bosisio, attendee

At the merchandise tents, Roan’s items were on sale, along with official All Things Go merch like a baseball cap with “All Things Go Music Festival” in pink letters on camouflage print, similar to Roan’s “Midwest Princess” hat.

Despite her absence, the crowd seemed pleased. By the end of Day 2, the seats and lawn section were packed for Hozier’s performance. The rain drizzled as the night came to a close, an official end to a decades’ worth of fun at All Things Go.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Del Water Gap performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Briston Maroney performs on Saturday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner) Conan Gray performs on Sunday. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees at the All Things Go music festival pack up their muddy blankets at the end of the festival. (Heather Diehl for The Baltimore Banner)

This article has been updated to correct the name of Boomfy, the All Things Go mascot, in a photo caption.