The popular music festival All Things Go announced on Tuesday its 2025 lineup, which includes folk-pop artist Noah Kahan, indie-rock singer-songwriter and boygenius member Lucy Dacus and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii.

The festival at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion is returning to a three-day format, scheduled for Sept. 26-28. The bill also features the Marías, Clairo, Kesha, Djo and more than 30 other acts. Check out the full lineup here.

The festival, which was first held in 2014, is offering single-day tickets starting at $139, while a three-day general admission pass costs $349 (both prices do not include fees). A three-day “VIP Super Suite” pass will set attendees back $1,679. Mostly held as a two-day event in the past, the festival last occurred over three days in 2017.

The presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, while general tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

If last year was any indication, expect tickets to go quickly. In 2024, the festival announced on social media it was sold out the same day tickets went on sale to the general public. Fans were instructed to join a waitlist in case more tickets became available.

The 2024 event, which took place over two days in late September, featured Laufey, Bleachers, Janelle Monáe, Hozier and more. The original lineup included pop star Chappell Roan, who dropped out of the event the day before it began to prioritize her health.

All Things Go will also host a three-day festival in Forrest Hills, New York, at the same time as the Merriweather Post Pavilion event. The New York lineup has yet to be released.