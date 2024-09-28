One day after pop star Chappell Roan announced she had dropped out of the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion this weekend, festival officials said Saturday on X that the indie pop band MUNA would perform in her place.

“Life’s so fun, life’s so fun, don’t need to worry because MUNA is playing #AllThingsGo DC on Sunday, September 29th!!!” the All Things Go X account posted, using the hashtag “MunaSavesTheWorld.”

MUNA, the three-member band from Los Angeles, is headlining Saturday for Day One of the music festival in New York City and will travel to Columbia for Sunday’s lineup of the festival in Maryland. The band will fill Roan’s time slot from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Roan said Friday she was dropping out of the festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion and the New York location this weekend, noting the scrutiny she faced for not endorsing a presidential candidate.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks, and I am really feeling it,” she said in a post on her Instagram story. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible.”

The singer quickly gained popularity after playing Coachella this spring, performing songs from her year-old debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

The festival posted a statement in support of Roan’s decision on social media shortly after her announcement.

“While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it’s important to remember that health and well-being always come first,” the statement read.

All Things Go is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and expanded to New York for the first time. Performers will travel between Columbia and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens to perform this weekend.

MUNA will perform among big names such as Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Laufey and Janelle Monáe.