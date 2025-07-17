Baltimore is not typically a tour destination for K-pop groups. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of fans from all over the country from lining up hours ahead of the concert with their light sticks and photo cards in hand.

Hundreds wore red and black, the color theme of the tour, incorporating it into their hair and makeup.

Inside the arena, fans screamed until they went hoarse, raising their light sticks as the band performed.

Fans raise light sticks from their seats. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Hongjoong peers from a curtain on the big screen. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

The band, which debuted in 2018, quickly skyrocketed to international fame. All eight members of ATEEZ ranked within the top 50 of Billboard’s K-pop Top 100 list of 2024, rivaling the popularity of household names like BTS and Blackpink.

Their fans, officially dubbed ATINY, love the group for its bold take on K-pop. ATEEZ take a more daring and steamy approach to their songs, and their signature sound includes heavy percussion, electric guitar and a mix of lyricism and rap. ATINY even unofficially categorized three of the members, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, and San as the “demon line” for their stage duality, claiming that the members transition from being cute to sexy during performances, as if a demon has possessed them.

ATEEZ greeted the crowd, screaming “What’s up Baltimore?” Fans barked at the idols — a chant reminiscent of barking dogs — in a call-and-response throughout the performance, singing and screaming along with their favorite songs.

Rebecca Hosier. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Rebecca Hosier, 25 | Born in Seoul, currently living in Waldorf

Have you always liked K-pop?

Honestly, no. I would’ve gotten into it when I was in high school, but I was like, you know, I’m Korean, that’s so on brand for me to like K-pop. And then here I am with adult money — liking K-pop, spending all my money on K-pop!

Daniele Ferebee, left, and Abbie Charles. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Abbie Charles, 24, and Daniele Ferebee, 21 | Baltimore

What’s your favorite ATEEZ song?

Daniele: There’s so many: “Roar,” “Wonderland,” “Leaders!”

Choose one for now, I know it’s hard.

Daniele: We’ll do ... we’ll do “Roar!”

Abbie: Yeah, let’s do “Roar.”

Daniele: It just speaks to the heart.

Kiera Stewart, right, and her mom, Sarah. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Kiera Stewart, 14, and Sarah Stewart, 46 | Rockland, New York

How long was the drive?

Sarah: Oh, 3 1/2, four hours. Not too bad.

What brings you out today to see ATEEZ specifically?

Kiera: I like just most of their songs, and my mom does too.

Sarah: Just a fan and wanted to see them live.

Kamya Ashe. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Kamya Ashe, 19 | Baltimore

Is there a favorite song of yours you hope they perform tonight?

Honestly, I like one of their solos. I like Yeosang’s solo, Yunho’s song — I’m looking forward to all their solos actually. I’m looking for “In Your Fantasy,” I’m looking forward to that.

A double exposure photo as ATEEZ performs their “In Your Fantasy” tour. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd basks in the bright lights of the stage show. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Mia Corsaro. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Mia Corsaro, 21 | Philadelphia

Who is your favorite member of ATEEZ and why?

I am Seonghwa-biased. He’s my favorite member, mostly because I have stuff in common with him. He’s a Taylor Swift fan, he likes to build Legos, and he’s really handsome.

Nandika Mahesh. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Mahesh and her friends show off their bracelets. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Nandika Mahesh, 21 | Baltimore

Do you have a favorite song you’re hoping they’ll play tonight?

Oh my God, can I say all of them? A particular favorite of mine is “Selfish Waltz.” I really like “Roar” from the new album. I really like “New World,” too. I’m really excited to hear the solos. Honestly, I think it’s been a long time coming where we’ve been wanting to see a lot more of the individual members, so I’m really excited for the solo stages.

Tyra Reeder. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Tyra Reeder, 27 | Bowie

What makes ATEEZ different or what makes them stand out?

I think it’s the vocals. I think they have a bit more range than some of like the newer generation, in my opinion. So, I think it’s definitely the vocal range — and the looks, of course.

Iyonna Glover, left, and Eaven Hawkins. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Iyonna Glover, 18, and Eaven Hawkins, 18 | Richmond, Va.

Why did you decide to travel for this concert?

Eaven: We’ve been before and we didn’t know that they were having [a concert] and she looked [it] up.

Iyonna: I brought tickets last minute. I was like, “Oh, my God! Let’s go see ATEEZ.” And we were like, okay, let’s do it!

Madeline Jones. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Madeline Jones, 20 | West Grove, Pennyslvania

What brings you out for ATEEZ specifically?

They’re my favorite K-pop group. I really love all the members. Their music really speaks to me a lot.

Why are they your favorite?

Their genre really matches me a lot. I love that they switch up genres a lot, and I feel like I can really relate to a lot of the members, too.

How long have you been a fan?

I’ve been a fan since 2023, so not super long, but enough.

Amber Jamerson. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Amber Jamerson, 25 | Lynchburg, Virginia

Do you have a favorite song that you’re hoping they’ll perform tonight?

“Django.” I don’t think they will, but I would float to the heavens if they did.

Why is it your favorite song?

It is a banger, and it goes really hard. Like if you just like blast it, it’s a masterpiece. It’s amazing.