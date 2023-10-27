Big Boi of Outkast fame to perform at Ravens vs. Bengals in November

Acclaimed rapper Big Boi, of the hip-hop duo Outkast, is set to perform a halftime concert at M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens’ primetime AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals next month.

The Ravens’ Thursday night rematch with the Bengals on Nov. 16 comes after Baltimore beat the team on their home turf in Week 2.

The Atlanta native will take the stage at halftime, and the team is giving out LED wristbands that will sync to the performance and stadium music throughout the night.

The team is donning their vaunted all-black uniforms for the occasion and is calling on fans in attendance to do the same.

“The ‘darkness there and nothing more’ setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands,” the team said in a statement.

The first 35,000 fans in attendance will also receive a black handout card, featuring a darkness-themed quote from Edgar Allan Poe’s poem — the team’s namesake — “The Raven.”

Outkast, comprised of Big Boi and Andre 3000, sold 25 million albums and garnered seven Grammy Awards, and was the first hip-hop artist in history to win the Grammy for album of the year with “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”