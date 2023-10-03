Bob Dylan coming to Baltimore for 2 shows at the Meyerhoff on Thanksgiving weekend

The 82-year-old singer-songwriter will perform two concerts as part of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour

Rohan Mattu, CBS Baltimore

Published 10/2/2023 10:21 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/2/2023 10:58 p.m. EDT

Interior of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Feb. 5, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

BALTIMORE — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will perform for two nights at Baltimore’s Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall this Thanksgiving weekend, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Monday.

The Nobel Prize-winning songwriter brings his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour to Charm City for live performances on Nov. 24 and 25.

The tickets go on public sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on the BSO website.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways,” Dylan’s 39th studio album, was released in 2020. The world tour of the same name runs from 2021 through 2024.

“Known as one of the most prolific figures of the 20th century, Bob Dylan’s career has lasted the better part of 50 years,” the BSO said in a statement. “He has never gotten by on sentimentality or nostalgia. He has never repeated his successes. Dylan has always pushed his work ahead.”

The BSO will not appear in the performance.

The Symphony Hall stop is part of the launch of the “Live at the Meyerhoff” performance series, which will also include visits from Fran Lebowitz, David Sedaris, Nurse Blake and other acts, the BSO said.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.