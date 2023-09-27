Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates to next year

Just what the doctor ordered: Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday on X that he has rescheduled his remaining 2023 tour dates for 2024.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” read the note posted to social media.

The musician had previously postponed his September shows with the E Street Band, including a Sept. 9 performance at Camden Yards, on the orders of his medical adviser. Springsteen will continue to be treated for peptic ulcer disease “through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

Rescheduled dates for the 2023 shows will be announced next week. Each show will take place in the previously announced venues, which means Springsteen is ready to run back to Baltimore. All tickets that were purchased for the postponed dates will be valid for the 2024 shows. If those who purchased tickets from official companies are unavailable to make the new dates, they will have 30 days from the date of the new announcement to request a refund.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said on X. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”