CFG Bank Arena celebrates grand opening with The Boss

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the first concert at the newly renovated arena

By Kaitlin Newman and Brenna Smith

Published on: April 08, 2023 11:46 AM EDT|Updated on: April 08, 2023 11:52 AM EDT

Bruce Springsteen performed the first concert at CFG Bank Arena post renovations on April 7, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

CFG Bank Arena had its own opening day on Friday, kicking off the newly renovated arena’s concert schedule with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Tony DeMarco traveled from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the concert, marking his 143rd time seeing The Boss. He had already seen him the weekend prior in New York.

“He’s crazy,” said his son Roman, who also attended the concert with his father. He’s seen Springsteen at least 10 times himself.

“I truly believe he is the greatest live performer of our generation,” the elder DeMarco said. “I’ve seen opera, some of the greatest shows on Broadway, the Stones, U2, McCartney — he is the greatest live performer who has ever lived.”

CFG Bank Arena can accommodate up to 14,000 guests. Originally opened in 1962 as the Baltimore Civic Center, the arena has undergone several renovations: 1986, 2003, and most recently 2022-2023. The new iteration of the building features unobstructed seating, private bunkers and new food menu items.

Bruce Springsteen is the first of many large acts coming to the arena this year, along with Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Blink-182, John Mayer, KISS and more.

Two workers wearing hard hats and vests stand amid metal trash receptacles inside CFG Bank Arena.

Several months ago, CFG Bank Area was still heavily in the midst of a complete renovation. Workers stand amid renovation work inside the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 24, 2022. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Governor Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott cut the ribbon at the CFG Bank Arena grand opening, April 7, 2023.

Gov. Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials pose for a ribbon cutting at the CFG Bank Arena grand opening on April 7. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the first concert at CFG Bank Arena on April 7. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band take the stage. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd cheered for Springsteen as he sang his greatest hits. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bruce Springsteen and guitarist Steven Van Zandt perform. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Springsteen acknowledges the crowd at CFG Bank Arena. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd for Bruce Springsteen watches from the upper deck of the arena. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd was immediately excited when Springsteen walked onstage. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the first concert at CFG Bank Arena following renovations. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fans were happy to see The Boss. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Concert goers sing along to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform onstage at CFG Bank Arena. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)