CFG Bank Arena celebrates grand opening with The Boss

CFG Bank Arena had its own opening day on Friday, kicking off the newly renovated arena’s concert schedule with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Tony DeMarco traveled from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the concert, marking his 143rd time seeing The Boss. He had already seen him the weekend prior in New York.
“He’s crazy,” said his son Roman, who also attended the concert with his father. He’s seen Springsteen at least 10 times himself.
“I truly believe he is the greatest live performer of our generation,” the elder DeMarco said. “I’ve seen opera, some of the greatest shows on Broadway, the Stones, U2, McCartney — he is the greatest live performer who has ever lived.”
CFG Bank Arena can accommodate up to 14,000 guests. Originally opened in 1962 as the Baltimore Civic Center, the arena has undergone several renovations: 1986, 2003, and most recently 2022-2023. The new iteration of the building features unobstructed seating, private bunkers and new food menu items.
Bruce Springsteen is the first of many large acts coming to the arena this year, along with Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Blink-182, John Mayer, KISS and more.