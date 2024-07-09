BALTIMORE — Legendary singer Chaka Khan, music’s “Queen of Funk,” will headline Baltimore’s Artscape next month, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday night.

Khan, winner of 10 Grammy Awards, is known for her hits “I’m Every Woman,” “Tell Me Something Good” (with Rufus), “Sweet Thing” and “Do You Love What You Feel,” among others.

Khan will be joined by singer Maeta on Friday, Aug. 2.

Artscape is a free three-day celebration of Baltimore’s art scene with performers, shows and a variety of entertainment. It will be held Aug. 2-4 in the Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill, Charles North and Station North Arts districts.

“#Baltimore, y’all thought we were done with the Artscape lineup? Nope! The incomparable, legendary @chakakhan will hit the stage on Friday, August 2nd, as she continues to celebrate 50 incredible years of her music!” Scott said on social media.

“Chaka Khan has been a soulful musical force and a symbol of strength and determination for women all over the world for 50 years,” said Rachel D. Graham, chief executive officer of The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. “Her addition to our lineup solidifies Artscape 40 as the hottest weekend of the year for arts and culture in Baltimore City.”

Graham said her favorite song by the songstress is her version of the classic ballad “My Funny Valentine” from the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Sheila E. will be the headliner on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:45 p.m. on the Mount Royal Station Main Stage.

The next day, at 3 p.m., The Original Wailers — featuring Al Anderson, lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers — will close out this year’s celebration of Baltimore’s art scene.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Artscape.

More details and specifics regarding Artscape can be found here.

“The goal is to continue to elevate Baltimore as a beacon for arts, culture and creative innovation nationwide. Partnership with stakeholder communities is valuable,” said Rachel Graham, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

Baltimore Banner reporter John-John Williams contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct when Mayor Brandon Scott announced Chaka Khan would headline Artscape.