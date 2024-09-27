Pop star Chappell Roan said Friday she is dropping out of the All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion this weekend, noting “things have gotten overwhelming” amid scrutiny for not endorsing a presidential candidate.

Roan was among the big names appearing on the All Things Go lineup, along with Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Laufey and Janelle Monáe. After performing at Coachella this spring, Roan quickly gained popularity, performing songs from her year-old debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

The singer posted a statement on Instagram saying she was unable to perform.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” she said. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible.”

Roan had been under scrutiny for not publicly endorsing a candidate for the presidential election, saying in an interview with The Guardian published Sept. 20 that there were “problems on both sides.”

In a video statement this week, she said people were skewing and misrepresenting her comments. Roan said in the video that she’ll be voting for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris but added that “endorsing and voting are completely different.”

All Things Go is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and even expanded to New York. Performers will travel between Columbia and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens to perform this weekend. The festival posted a statement on social media shortly after Roan’s.

“While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it’s important to remember that health and well-being always come first,” the statement read.

All Things Go festival organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She canceled scheduled performances at this weekend's All Things Go music festival in Columbia, Maryland and New York City, citing the need to focus on her health. (Associated Press)

Soon after Roan’s announcement, Ticketmaster emailed All Things Go ticket holders that they can now access their passes. The email also said the festival’s lineup is subject to change.

One festival goer, Brennen Martin, who is traveling from Richmond, Virginia, said that although he’s upset he won’t get to see Roan perform, he always supports prioritizing mental health.

“I bought tickets with the expectation of seeing her and dancing with my friends to her music, but what matters most is her mental well-being,” he said. “Hopefully she gets some time away from the spotlight and can give herself some much needed rest. That’s what is important.”

Some fans took to social media expressing their shock and their support Friday about Roan’s decision. One X user posted: “can you guys stop being mean to Chappell Roan she deserves all her flowers and to be respected/ heard.”

On Wednesday, All Things Go posted a video on X of the singer saying how excited she was to perform.

“Congrats on 10 years of All Things Go. I’m so excited to be playing in September. I will see you there. Muah,” Roan said.

However, some people expressed frustration at the last-minute cancellation.

“I spent $150 on a train ticket to come to NYC to see Chappell Roan in this festival and a day before the festival, she cancels her appearance,” one X user wrote. “I’m so angry. I get prioritizing [your] mental health but also when you commit to something, you follow through.”

Snagging tickets for the music festival was not an easy feat. All Things Go sold out quickly. Ticket prices ranged from $119 to $650, with third-party ticket resale prices up to more than $1,300.

Much of the festival’s merchandise is themed around Roan. One hoodie’s design is a skeleton wearing a pink cowboy hat while riding a horse with a pink mane, likely a nod to Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” song. A hat for sale has “All Things Go Music Festival” in pink letters on top of camouflage print, similar to Roan’s “Midwest Princess” hat.