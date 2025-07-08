It’s a rhythm and blues summer.

R&B artists The-Dream, Jeffrey Osbourne and Lucky Daye will headline the Charm City Live festival on Sept. 20, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday.

The one-day festival marks the final music event of the summer put on by Scott’s office, which has heralded a bass-bumping, groove-filled season of musical talent at Artscape and AFRAM.

“We are rounding out the triple crown of the Baltimore festival scene,” the mayor said. “We created this festival in 2022 to bring Baltimoreans from all walks of life together downtown to celebrate the best of our great city.”

Charm City Live, which is free, will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the War Memorial Plaza, the festival’s original home and its most recent host after a turn by the Inner Harbor.

When the event was first added to the summer docket, Scott bristled at his office taking on another music festival. He conceded in Tuesday’s press conference that it was the right call: He met his wife at the inaugural Charm City Live in 2022. Previous headliners in recent years included hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman, and Grammy nominated singer Ari Lennox.

Whether you sway to “On The Wings of Love” or two-step to “I Luv Your Girl,” there will be music for everyone at this year’s edition. The co-headliners bring an intergenerational energy to the stage with smooth, rhythmic music for all bodies and all ages.

The-Dream is a singer with late 2000s classics such as “Falsetto” and “I Luv Your Girl.” As a major producer and songwriter, he is most popular for co-writing hits like Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Rihanna’s ”Umbrella” and Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body.” He brought home his ninth and most recent Grammy Award for producing Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” which won Album of the Year in February.

“Fellas, make sure you keep a close eye on your ladies,” Scott jokingly warned during his press conference.

If you thought it was “over” after that, Lucky Daye hits the stage. The R&B artist earned a Grammy Award for his recent album “Algorithm,” though you may know his most popular singles “Over” and “That’s You.”

Jeffrey Osbourne, who began his career with the group L.T.D., released his first solo album in 1982 with a song many would later walk down the aisle to: “On The Wings of Love.”

In addition to Charm City Live’s music lineup, food vendors, merchants, business owners and a city agency job fair will all be on scene.

Shelonda Stokes, the president of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore — one of the many partners hosting the festival — emphasized the vitality of the arts in bringing people together downtown. At the press conference Tuesday, she nodded to Scott’s Downtown RISE initiative, a long-term project to revitalize the area.

“There are no words for how you transformed our city,” Stokes told Scott.