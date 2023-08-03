Charm City Live moved to Inner Harbor, officials say

Charm City Live, a free music festival scheduled for Aug. 25, is getting a new location for its second year.

The inaugural festival, featuring performances by Joe, Stokley and Kelly Price, was staged in front of City Hall. Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday that this year’s edition, headlined by Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R., will be held at the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street.

Scott also announced rapper M.C. Lyte and singer Donnell Jones have been added to the bill.

“Charm City Live is back and bigger than ever this year. We are so excited to be welcoming H.E.R. along with Donnell Jones and MC Lyte as they take the stage. There is no better place to convene residents and visitors alike for this incredible event than our Downtown Inner Harbor corridor,” Scott said. “Our City has so much to offer, and this new location is the perfect place for us to highlight our uniqueness, our small businesses, and all our city has to offer. As a free and accessible event that welcomes every Baltimorean, this is going to be one of the highlights of Baltimore’s year.”

Charm City Live is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 8 p.m., and will also include retail, food and art vendors.

“The Charm City Live Festival will welcome thousands of people to the heart of Downtown and activate Pratt Street,” said Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “We look forward to partnering with surrounding hotels, restaurants, and attractions to ensure attendees have an unforgettable experience that stimulates our economy and excites them to return.”

As a result of the new location, residents can expect the following traffic adjustments:

Pratt Street will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 25 at noon between Gay and President streets.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 the closure of Pratt Street will extend from President Street to Light Street, which will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., the Pratt Street will revert back to a full closure between Gay and President streets until noon on Sunday.

Throughout the event vehicles will be permitted to exit the Pier V garage onto Pratt Street.

All eastbound traffic will be redirected to East Baltimore Street, while westbound traffic will use East Lombard Street.